R.O.S.A. from Trusaic Optimizes Pay Equity Remediation Efforts

Game-changing PayParity® tool optimizes salary adjustments to

maximize ROI and impact on employees

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic's award-winning workplace equity technology platform PayParity® now includes R.O.S.A. (Remediation Optimization Spend Analysis), a game-changing innovation that helps ensure that the budget organizations allocate toward correcting pay disparities maximizes the impact on employees – and on achieving authentic pay equity. Developed and refined by the market leading data science team at Trusaic, R.O.S.A. performs remediation simulation runs iteratively – each improving upon the last – to identify an optimized set of pay adjustments that will most cost effectively address an organization's pay disparities.

Employers have a legal and ethical obligation to ensure their employees are paid fairly. Pay equity legislation is expanding rapidly around the world, which means increased reporting activities are required for businesses to demonstrate they are in compliance. Pay equity is also important to attract and retain top talent in a competitive labor market, as employees who feel valued and fairly compensated are more likely to be engaged, loyal, and productive.

PayParity effectively integrates R.O.S.A. into a company's pay equity analysis.

Working in concert with PayParity's intersectional pay equity audit, R.O.S.A. enables employers to maximize the ROI of their compensation remediation efforts so that their compensation adjustment is allocated as efficiently as possible. Other pay equity software solutions are limited and can only perform a single run of a statistical model to identify remediation opportunities. This often results in remediation strategies that do not address pay disparities as effectively – leaving organizations with a lower return on their investment and considerably more work left to do.

"Employers need their pay equity remediation budgets to deliver the absolute, utmost reduction in pay disparity – and this solution is by far the best way to assure that," says Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "R.O.S.A. prioritizes remediation efforts based on the ROI of every single dollar spent. Organizations can feel confident knowing that their monies are being distributed to the groups and individuals where they will have maximum impact."

Trusaic's pay equity, opportunity equity, and global pay data reporting technology suite includes PayParity, OpportunityParity™, Salary Range Finder®, and Global Pay Data Reporting™. These innovative software solutions enable organizations to eliminate pay disparities at the intersection of gender, race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation and disability; pinpoint and remedy equity concerns in hiring, promotion, and retention; ensure equitable compensation decisions; and comply with evolving global pay equity regulations.

At Trusaic, we're on a mission to empower organizations to create a more equitable working world for all. We champion human potential through our industry leading technology platform and first-to-market partnerships and integrations, enabling organizations to achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, hire economically disadvantaged individuals and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

