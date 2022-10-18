Rosa Vodka Strikes Double Gold (Again!) and Wins at 2022 New York World Spirits Competition, 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and 2022 SIP Awards

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the 22nd alcohol medal win in only its second year, Rosa® Vodka strikes Double Gold with the only vodka made with the world's finest flower, the rose. Double Gold at the 2022 New York World Spirits Competition is awarded to the very few that receive gold medal ratings by all members of the judging panel. These spirits are among the finest products in the world, according to the Tasting Alliance, the organization that runs the competition.

Rosa Vodka Recent Medal Wins Rosa Vodka, Oahu, Hawaii 2022.

NYWSC medal winners range from some of the most renowned international distillers. A medal is universally recognized as an indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

Rosa® Vodka recently secured the second year-running Double Gold win at NYWSC sister awards: 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Awards. The SFWSC has become one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world. The nearly 5000 entries world-wide emphasizes integrity and impartiality in competition.

SIP awards also honored Rosa® Vodka with the 2022 Gold and Consumer Choice Award. A unique, spirit-judging competition unaffected by industry bias, the SIP Awards is a pragmatic and refreshing model of evaluation providing an objective stage for feedback and recognition where top brands showcase their achievements.

The SIP Gold medal celebrates spirits that demonstrate a noteworthy performance in a double-blind tasting with a diverse consumer panel. Reserved for spirits that have placed in the SIP Awards for two or more years, Rosa® Vodka highly coveted Consumer Choice Award stands as the ultimate emblem of trust and quality presented by the consumer judging panel.

Manamira LLC, a female-owned company, succeeded in creating Rosa® Vodka as a distinguished spirit, offering a truly unique experience for the consumer. Owner Amira McCullough states, "We managed to set our brand apart with continued medal wins, accolades from tasting events and received genuine, rave reactions from consumers."

Co-Owner Scott McCullough adds, "We're thrilled we are getting such a great response to our product. We set out to respect the vodka connoisseur by offering something distinctively unique."

More information on the Rosa® Vodka website at www.RosaVodka.com

CONTACT: Scott McCullough

Rosa® Vodka by Manamira, LLC

310-437-3518 / [email protected]

The 2022 New York World Spirit Competition

The 2022 San Francisco World Spirit Competition

The 2022 SIP Awards

SOURCE Manamira LLC