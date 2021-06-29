Rosa Vodka Sweeps Multiple Top Awards at Prestigious 2021 Festivals

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Within months of its launch, Rosa Vodka strikes Double Gold & Best Of Class at 2021 San Francisco World Spirit Competition, Platinum at the 2021 SIP Awards with Best Vodka & Platinum at 2020 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards awarded in January of 2021.

Winning major awards sets Rosa apart. Best Tasting Spirits' Jeff Ellinson stated "...Rosa is a vodka you will want to share with your friends, but only if you have more than one bottle." Rosa Vodka is inclusive and versitile pairing with any drink recipe or even straight.

Rosa Vodka's a rare stand-alone spirit and the only 80-proof vodka on the market made with the world's finest flower, the rose. Distilled and bottled in the Pacific Northwest for its pristine Cascade Mountain water, exclusive three-day filtering process, and proprietary organic roses; Rosa Vodka's introduction into the vodka market reaches the upper echelon with what Best Tasting Spirits Gold Medal entry claims is "…a true original."

Manamira LLC, a female-owned company, produces Rosa Vodka and succeeded in creating a distinguished spirit offering a truly unique experience to the consumer - whether on the rocks, or with specialty cocktails as an enhancement. Owner Amira McCullough states, "We aimed to create a distinctive and premium vodka that sets itself apart."

Partner Scott McCullough adds, "We are thrilled with such a great responses to our product. Bartenders and aficionados find Rosa Vodka's distinctive body and smoothness to be a strong contender in the marketplace."

The DOUBLE GOLD medal from 2021 San Francisco World Spirit Competition is awarded when every judge on the panel awards Gold to an entry. SFWSC is the most respected, and influential competitions in the world. The BEST of CLASS medal from 2021 San Francisco World Spirit Competition represents the very best of that spirit type in the festival from the most experienced judges in the industry.

The PLATINUM medal from 2020 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is bestowed from highly experienced, decorated judges with tremendous and diverse spirits and mixology backgrounds. The BEST VODKA medal represents the very best of spirit type by the finest group of world-renowned spirits and beverage industry professionals

The PLATINUM medal from 2021 SIP International Spirits Competition represents exceptionally high marks from consumer judges and is highly recommended to the public. A distinguished class that earned exceptional marks from consumer judges. Platinum medal recipients are highly recommended to the public.

