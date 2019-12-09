Rosalina Huesca De Gallegos's New Book Odisea: Un año de inmigrante en U.S.A., A Detailed Work Of The Author's Life As An Immigrant In America

This book can be enjoyed for its content of typical Mexican recipes, very much in the author's style, her children's stories created by herself, and her poems inspired by that love that reaches us all at some time in our lives and that we know how to identify it, because In most of the time we let it go without realizing it, motivated by all the social conventions that we live daily.

Published by Page Publishing, Rosalina Huesca de Gallegos's new book Odisea: Un año de inmigrante en U.S.A. will enlighten readers on the emotional, physical, and psychological impact of immigration on a person's life and the lives of his or her loved ones.

Consumers who wish to understand the essence of heritage, resilience and faith in times of confusion, and what it truly means to be an immigrant can purchase Odisea: Un año de inmigrante en los EE. UU. in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

