ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES NEW IVY REHAB SCHOLARS PROGRAM FOR PHYSICAL THERAPY STUDENTS

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFU) announces Ivy Rehab Scholars, a new $50,000 scholarship grant for eligible doctor of physical therapy (DPT) students.

Funded by Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy , the multiyear scholarships provide financial support and mentoring opportunities. The scholarships also support the recruitment and retention of students from populations underrepresented in the healthcare professions.

"The Ivy Rehab Scholars grant represents a strong clinical partnership that supports students financially and provides important mentorship and hands-on opportunities," said Lisa Dutton, PT, PhD, dean of RFU's College of Health Professions. "We know that this type of broad, meaningful support is critical in our ongoing efforts to diversify the physical therapy workforce and promote health equity."

With the scholarship program, two recipients will receive an annual award up to $10,000 during the first two years of study and up to $5,000 in the third year. Additionally, scholars have the opportunity to participate in a clerkship at Ivy Rehab.

"As an RFU graduate, it is an honor to have the opportunity to support this gift," said Jeremy C. VanDevender, PT '99, chief revenue officer at Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy. "We look forward to working closely with the RFU academic leadership to shape a brighter and more diverse future for the PT industry."

Ensuring hands-on clinical opportunities with supportive mentorship is a hallmark of RFU's two-and-a-half year DPT program designed to improve quality of care and patient outcomes.

"Together, we are empowering talented students from underserved communities to become leaders through excellence in interprofessional, person-centered, culturally responsive physical therapy practice," said Matthew Nuciforo, PT, DPT, PhD, chair and program director of RFU's Department of Physical Therapy and associate dean of admissions and enrollment.

In addition to fostering clinical opportunities, Rosalind Franklin and Ivy Rehab will partner in the delivery of academic content and experiential-learning activities.

Scholarships will be awarded to students beginning in May 2023. For more information, visit rosalindfranklin.edu .

About Rosalind Franklin University: RFU encompasses six colleges and more than 10 research centers and institutes.

About Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy: Ivy Rehab is an industry-leading outpatient physical, occupational, speech, and ABA therapy provider cultivating exceptional outcomes through clinical excellence.

