Rosalind Franklin University Awarded $8.1 Million in Illinois Board of Higher Education Capital Funds

News provided by

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

31 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

NORTH CHICAGO, lll., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State capital funds will help build a virtual health system and expand the simulation center at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

The university has been awarded $8.1 million in funds provided by the Illinois Board of Higher Education's Independent Colleges Capital Investment Grant Program to bolster existing training infrastructure, including renovation of general clinical skills labs, modernization of the gross anatomy lab and purchase of state-of-the-art simulation equipment.

Continue Reading
Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science is an accredited healthcare simulation center through the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. Accreditation is optional but rigorous, placing RFU in a top tier of simulation programming both nationally and internationally. The accreditation award includes specific recognition in the areas of assessment and teaching/education.
Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science is an accredited healthcare simulation center through the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. Accreditation is optional but rigorous, placing RFU in a top tier of simulation programming both nationally and internationally. The accreditation award includes specific recognition in the areas of assessment and teaching/education.

"The IBHE grant is a great example of how RFU is partnering across sectors — government, education, industry and technology — and with community-focused organizations to build more equitable models of care and train the healthcare workforce our state needs," said RFU President and CEO Dr. Wendy Rheault.

The planned 20,000-square-foot simulation center and virtual health system will integrate novel training methods, emerging health technologies and artificial intelligence to advance patient safety and prepare an interprofessional healthcare workforce for a rapidly changing and increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

The new funds will also enhance RFU's outreach to community partners who support its academic-to-workforce pathways. The university will expand its capacity for K-12 partnership, working with educators on the use of web-based simulations to teach students about their own health and paths into health care.

An early adopter of healthcare simulation, RFU is an accredited center through the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. Combining advanced technology and methods focused on the human connection, simulation is a highly responsive training platform for skills development, including accurate assessment and diagnosis. At RFU, interprofessional teams of students use simulation to hone decision-making strategies and improve collaboration around care and the promotion of health and wellness.

The grant will also pay for additional development and buildout of RFU's Innovation and Research Park (IRP). RFU research labs and six disease-based centers occupy two-thirds of the IRP, with the remaining third available to healthcare industries and startups.

The university completed 14,000-square-feet of wet lab space for bioscience-industry occupancy last spring with $2 million in matching funds through the Rebuild Illinois Wetlab Capital Program.

The IBHE awarded a total of $400 million in grants through the Independent Colleges Capital Investment Grant program in partnership with the Illinois Capital Development Board.

ABOUT ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY
RFU encompasses six colleges and more than 10 research centers and institutes. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu. 

Contact info:
Office of Marketing and Communications dan.moran@rosalindfranklin.edu

SOURCE Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

Also from this source

Endeavor Health Partners With Rosalind Franklin University to Expand Access to Care

Endeavor Health Partners With Rosalind Franklin University to Expand Access to Care

Endeavor Health continues its strong support of Rosalind Franklin University's community health outreach program, which has expanded services through ...
Rosalind Franklin University Announces First Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Program Authorized by the State of Colorado

Rosalind Franklin University Announces First Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Program Authorized by the State of Colorado

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science will help meet a critical need for certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) in Colorado...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.