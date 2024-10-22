Rosalind Franklin University College of Nursing Programs Awarded National Accreditation

Both programs and their specialty tracks address a critical shortage of highly trained nurses in Northeastern Illinois, Wisconsin and across the nation. CCNE gave maximum initial accreditation to the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and the Master's for Nursing Entry into Practice (MSN ENP) programs. Both the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and the Nurse Anesthesia specialty tracks in the DNP were accredited.

The psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner specialty track prepares graduates to provide psychiatric assessments, diagnosis, and psychopharmacological and psychotherapy treatments across the lifespan. The nurse anesthesia specialty track prepares advanced practice nurses to provide all aspects of anesthesia care across the lifespan in all settings where patients receive this care. The Master's for Nursing into Entry Practice prepares students with bachelor degrees for registered nursing opportunities in practice, leadership, administration and research.

The Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs also accredits the DNP Nurse Anesthesia Entry track, which was first accredited in 2006.

The College of Nursing, which launched in 2022, is the first of its kind in Lake County. It was developed in partnership with healthcare systems that need nurses in the ER, for critical care, pediatrics, maternity, mental health and many other areas of service. The college also includes the highly regarded DNP in Nurse Anesthesia Entry, founded in 2006. All three degree programs are expanding nursing workforce capacity.

More than 160 million Americans live in areas with mental health professional shortages, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. The HRSA projects a shortage of 78,610 full-time registered nurses in 2025 and 63,720 in 2030.

"We're responding to a local, regional and national need for a nursing workforce that is practice-ready," said College of Nursing Interim Dean Dr. Lisa Hopp. "Our latest national accreditation in addition to our longstanding accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia is important to growing a robust complement of nursing programs that will serve RFU's mission to improve the wellness of all people."

National accreditation, Dr. Hopp added, means that RFU can assure both students and partners that the university has the expertise, curricula, and training experiences to prepare the next generation of entry and advanced level nurses. It also enables RFU DNP graduates to become board certified in advanced nursing practice specialties.

Both new programs received the maximum five years for initial accreditation.

"Our success required collaboration and support within the College of Nursing, across the university and among our clinical partners and supporters," Dr. Hopp said. "I am grateful for their dedication, time and effort."

