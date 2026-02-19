Rosalind Franklin University Innovation and Research Park Welcomes Clinical Research Organization's Phase I/II Clinical Site

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFU) announced the execution of a strategic 10-year lease agreement with the Chicago Clinical Research Institute, Inc. (CCRII), marking a major expansion of clinical research capacity in Illinois.

CCRII will establish a Phase I/II clinical trial site at RFU's Innovation and Research Park in North Chicago, creating a critically needed Phase I clinical research facility in the state and strengthening the region's life sciences and translational research ecosystem.

Illinois currently faces a shortage of Phase I clinical trial facilities, requiring many bioscience companies to conduct early-stage research outside the state. Phase I clinical trials are the first time a new drug or therapy is tested in humans. They concentrate on safety, including how the body tolerates a new drug, what side effects occur and which doses are safe. Researchers study how the drug is absorbed, distributed, metabolized and excreted, and how it interacts with its target. It is the risk filter for the entire development pipeline. With the exception of cancer and some other life-threatening diseases, most Phase I trials are performed in healthy volunteers.

CCRII, a clinical research organization, was founded in 2005 as a multi-specialty clinical research facility conducting Phase I to Phase IV clinical research trials for major international pharmaceutical companies. They have conducted more than 250 clinical trials in the therapeutic areas of diabetes mellitus type II, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pain management, neuropathy, gynecology, male health, ophthalmology and oncology.

CCRII's 5,000-square-foot main site is located in downtown Chicago. The new site at RFU's Innovation and Research Park will add nearly 3,000 square feet of clinical research space with access to Lake County's diverse population of 718,000, as well as nearby Wisconsin's Kenosha and Racine counties. Lake County's bioscience community hosts more than 122 bioscience companies, including many multinational pharma companies, and 33,000 jobs, according to Lake County Partners.

"CCRII sees our expansion into Phase I clinical trials as a significant opportunity, as it is estimated that Illinois bioscience companies undertake more than 50 Phase I trials annually," said CCRII President, CEO and Co-Founder Nusrat Deen. "To be in the heart of the Illinois bioscience community in Lake County represents a significant opportunity for our company. The affiliation with RFU's multiple colleges (Chicago Medical School, College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine) provides an important talent pool for our company's growth.

"Additionally, our medical director, Dennis Levinson, MD, FACP, FACR, a nationally recognized rheumatologist, is a graduate of Chicago Medical School, which makes this endeavor even more exciting for us."

"The arrival of CCRII to our campus is a great strategic fit to our disease-based research infrastructure, which also includes our immediate neighbor, the Lovell Federal Health Care Center, part of the Great Lakes Naval Base," said Janice Urban, PhD, RFU's interim executive vice president for research. "We see great synergies with our medical, pharmacy and nursing schools. Additionally, CCRII fills an important gap in Illinois drug-development capabilities to make it more competitive with other states."

About RFU

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science is committed to serving humanity through the interprofessional education of health and biomedical professionals and the discovery of knowledge dedicated to improving wellness. The university embodies the spirit of inquiry and excellence modeled by its namesake, Dr. Rosalind Franklin, whose Photo 51 was crucial to solving the structure of DNA. Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies, and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu .

About CCRII

Learn more at ccrii.us .

Office of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science