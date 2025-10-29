Rosalind Franklin University Leader in Reproductive Immunology to Speak at the 2025 American Society of Reproductive Medicine Congress

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalind Franklin University announced today that Dr. Joanne Kwak-Kim, director of the university's Reproductive Medicine and Immunology program and professor of obstetrics and gynecology, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 Congress of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), taking place in San Antonio, Texas.

Dr. Kwak-Kim, who has dedicated more than three decades to serving women with recurrent pregnancy loss and implantation failure, will present on "Endometrial Tissue Analysis: Decidualization Score Test and New Emerging Markers." Her pioneering research on natural killer (NK) cells and Th1/Th2 immune responses has helped define the field of reproductive immunology and contributed to improved diagnostics and therapies for women worldwide.

"Endometrial tissue analysis helps us understand the maternal immune environment that supports implantation," Dr. Kwak-Kim said. "By identifying key markers of decidualization and endometrial receptivity, we move closer to unlocking why some pregnancies fail and how we can better support early gestation."

Dr. Kwak-Kim, a past-president of the American Society for Reproductive Immunology, is a world-renowned expert in her field, with 198 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters.

Dr. Svetlana Dambaeva, director of RFU's Clinical Immunology Laboratory, is also participating in ASRM, where she will present four studies, in collaboration with Dr. Kwak-Kim, during the poster session:

"Association between Anti-Mullerian Hormone and Endometrial Natural Killer Cell Profiles of Women with Reproductive Failure"





"A Cytokine-Driven Experimental Model of Polyhydramnios Reveals Immune-Epithelial Dysregulation in Pregnancy."





"The impact of CXCR4 expression on peripheral blood NK cells in relation to NK toxicity"





"Immune-ovarian interaction in women without autoantibodies: a non-linear perspective"

The two researchers, working with colleagues in the Center for Cancer Cell Biology, Immunology, and Infection, and the Center for Genetic Diseases, recently published a study in the journal Fertility and Sterility titled "The Dual Role of Interleukin-22: Balancing Protection and Risk In Pregnancy During Inflammatory Challenges."

"Interleukin-22 emerges as a promising therapeutic target in reproductive medicine, offering potential avenues for preserving pregnancy in the face of inflammatory challenges," said Drs. Kwak-Kim and Dambaeva. "However, increased levels of IL-22 could be associated with reproductive failures, emphasizing the delicate balance required for immune regulation. The study underscores the importance of immune regulation in reproductive health and highlights IL-22 as a novel candidate for improving pregnancy outcomes in inflammatory conditions."

RFU Executive Vice President for Research Dr. Joseph DiMario noted the strength of the university's integrated approach to reproductive medicine and immunology:

"The collaborations of our Reproductive Medicine Clinic, the Clinical Immunology Laboratory and basic science research centers provide cutting-edge diagnosis and treatment for women with a history of implantation failure," Dr. DiMario said. "Our internationally recognized research program serves 260 clinics in 30 countries and conducts more than 40,000 specialized tests each year."

The ASRM Congress brings together leading clinicians and scientists to advance knowledge in all areas of reproductive medicine, fertility and infertility to menopause, cryopreservation, and emerging innovations that move the field forward.

