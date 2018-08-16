Rosario Dawson And Ron Finley Promote Effort To Go Beyond Sustainability And Become "Regenerative" With Climate Victory Gardens Video

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Green America and Kiss the Ground today premiered a new video on Upworthy featuring actress and political activist Rosario Dawson, and Gangsta Gardener and "Ecolutionary" Artist Ron Finley, touting the "Climate Victory Gardens" campaign that encourages Americans to plant "regenerative" backyard or community gardens to help combat climate change.

The new video, available at www.greenamerica.org/climate-victory-gardens, will be promoted by Upworthy on Wednesday Sept. 26th and by Green America, Kiss the Ground, and their partners on Thursday Sept. 27th.

"Climate Victory Gardens" were inspired by the "Victory Gardens" planted during the first and second World Wars. By 1944, nearly 20 million victory gardens produced eight million tons of food, equaling over 40 percent of the fresh fruits and vegetables consumed in the U.S. at the time. These victory gardens fed Americans at home, to make more farm-raised food available for the troops abroad.

Today's Climate Victory Gardens emphasize Regenerative Agriculture practices like no-till, cover crops, and composting that help to build healthy soils. These practices can mitigate carbon emissions and even sequester carbon into the soil while growing non-toxic, nutrient-rich foods.

"Climate Victory Gardens are a great way for the 35 percent of Americans with home or community gardens to engage on the issue of climate change. With simple techniques your garden can play a meaningful part in reversing climate change," said Dawson. "Regenerative gardening is not about being 'sustainable,' it's about rebuilding and restoring the health of our soils while we grow food. It's a different way of thinking."

"We have communities nationwide that are food prisons that could be producing their own organic food while addressing climate change," said Ron Finley of The Ron Finley Project. "By educating the public about regeneratively homegrown food, Climate Victory Gardens are raising awareness about one of the biggest global challenges of our time and showing Americans how they can make a difference for themselves, their households, and their communities. Soil Equals Life."

All the resources needed to get started are available here: https://greenamerica.org/climatevictorygardens . Climate Victory Gardens across the U.S. are being mapped here: https://www.greenamerica.org/climate-victory-gardens-map .

Rosario Dawson is known for her roles in the films Kids, Rent, and Sin City, and the series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders and Iron Fist.

Ron Finley is a Los Angeles-based "Ecolutionary" and proponent of urban gardening around the planet. He travels the world encouraging the planting of edible gardens. He can be seen in the award-winning documentary "Can You dig This?". He is also known for his TED Talks.

