Rosatom Ranked Best Employer in Russia

MOSCOW, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosatom, the global technological leader in high-performance clean energy solutions, has been named best employer of 2018 in Russia in a national ranking by HeadHunter, a top HR management platform and resource center. In a vote, the company achieved the highest score by employees, candidates and experts out of over 1,000 biggest Russian companies.

Commenting on the accolade, Tatyana Terentyeva, HR Director of Rosatom, said:

"We're immensely proud of this achievement which is testament to our strong company culture of always putting our people first.

"The growth of regional and international projects has given employees and applicants the chance to work in multicultural, cross-divisional and cross-functional project teams. Digitalisation, alone, will open vacancies for 1,000 new specialists this year, from software developers to product and data scientists.

"Whilst we are delighted with this recognition, there is no room for complacency though for corporations around the world. Evidence is mounting of a widening mismatch between what employers need and what human resources are trained to do. We operate in over 40 countries across the world and we can see that it is a global problem which needs to be addressed and addressed urgently.

"We believe that the responsibility lies with human capital stakeholders, such as large multinationals, universities and governments to begin discussing the policy response in earnest. We hope that the gathering of these parties at the global Skills Summit, taking place alongside the WorldSkills 2019 Conference in Kazan this August, to address the global skills gap which affects everyone, will be an important starting point from which companies and governments can work together to help solve this issue."

The HeadHunter rating took into account three indicators, using a unique methodology developed in conjunction with PwC and ECOPSY Consulting. The first was applicants choosing companies which they would like to work for (this counted for 40% of the total). The second was based on a professional questionnaire that employees completed, evaluating the company's HR function (this counted for 20% of the total). The last was an assessment of existing employees and their engagement in the company's affairs (this counted for 40% of the total).

The company has been among the top-rated employers in the ranking for several years, taking 3rd and 2nd place in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

About Rosatom

https://www.rosatom.ru/en/about-us/

SOURCE Rosatom

Related Links

https://www.rosatom.ru/en/about-us/

