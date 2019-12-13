Rosatom's CEO Invites International Tech Students to AtomSkills 2020 Competition

SOCHI, Russia, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev has invited international tech students to showcase their skills in nuclear technology at the fifth AtomSkills Competition that will be held on 31st July in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The Competition helps to attract young specialists from all over the world – a vital part of Rosatom's goal to create a cross-border talent ecosystem that would help to bridge the widening skills gap across the globe.

Mr Likhachev announced this in the first week of December at the "Sustainable ON" event in Sochi, Russia. The project, organised by Rosatom Corporate Academy, invited candidates to participate in helping to realise the UN's sustainable development goals, discussing issues such as: sustainable development or accessible education.

Speaking before international students at the event, Mr Likhachev said:

"Rosatom is now building 36 reactors in 12 countries all over the world. We have a massive R&D program on cutting edge technologies for sustainable development with nuclear at its core: from next generation reactors, nuclear medicine and food irradiation, to new materials and clean hydrogen.

"In the nuclear sector, the process isn't as simple as arriving in a new nuclear country and building a power plant or a medical centre in the middle of nowhere. It requires highly skilled operators and local high-tech vendors. A new nuclear project provides thousands of high-value jobs for local and imported talent in completely new sectors of economy. In the coming years alone, we would need to train more than 2.8 thousand specialists for the countries we work in.

"It's a two-way street: we need talent for projects to be successful but, at the same time, we also need world class large-scale projects to attract talent. Our projects create a whole cross- border talent ecosystem for sustainable development, bridging the skills gap in emerging markets and developed countries alike."

Every year, Rosatom organises the recruitment of more than 300 foreign students from 50 partner countries to study at Russian universities in nuclear and related specialties. All in all, more than 1,700 students, future specialists of nuclear projects, are studying in such programmes.

The annual international AtomSkills Competition, organised by Rosatom, is based on the WorldSkills

professional competition system, defining winners in areas such as nuclear engineering, environment and industrial automation. It boasts the participation of some 10,000 people competing in 31 competencies .

