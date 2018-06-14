Rosatom's Holding Company Posts 2017 Consolidated Net Income Of US$2 Billion

Atomenergoprom's Director Dr Kirill Komarov said:

"Atomenergoprom's strong performance across its main businesses clearly demonstrates that nuclear energy is a vibrant and dynamic sector, full of bankable projects and great potential. The results boost confidence in our ability to invest in new ventures and deliver attractive returns on investment."

The share of export revenues stood at 29.3% of consolidated revenue in 2017, totalling 219.2 billion roubles (US $3.7 bn).

Total debt decreased by 37.55% to 184.7 bn roubles (US $3.2 bn) from 295.8 bn roubles as of 31 December 2016.

The company's ten-year consolidated backlog of order for new innovative products and services beyond conventional nuclear energy business grew by 17.5% year-on-year to 814.1 billion roubles ($14 billion), having doubled since 2015 from making up about 5% of Rosatom's total order book to about one tenth.

Dr Komarov commented:

"Atomenergoprom's results contribute greatly to Rosatom's 2030 strategic targets to increase its global market share and diversify its business so to get 30% of revenues from high-tech innovation products and services."

Notes to the editor:

JSC Atomenergoprom is a holding company that consolidates Rosatom's civil nuclear and other power generation businesses and beyond. As of 31 December 2017 JSC Atomenergoprom, brings together 146 enterprises and organizations. ROSATOM (94.45%) and the Ministry of Finance of Russia (5.55%) are the shareholders of JSC Atomenergoprom.

ROSATOM is the only company in the world to offer integrated clean energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain and beyond, including the design, construction, and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, the supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation, and safe nuclear waste disposal. With seventy years of continuous experience, the company is the world leader in high-performance solutions for all kinds of nuclear power plants. It is also engaged in other energy sectors, including wind energy generation, nuclear medicine, energy storage, and others.

SOURCE Atomenergoprom and Rosatom