Rose & Company Expands European Presence with Appointment of Cathy Norbury as Managing Director, Europe

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose & Company, the premier global investor access platform, today announced that Cathy Norbury, Founder of InterAxS, has joined the firm as Managing Director, Europe. As part of her appointment, the investor engagement work previously conducted through InterAxS will now be delivered through Rose & Company, further expanding the firm's European platform and strengthening its ability to facilitate targeted, thematic engagement between companies and institutional investors across sustainability-related topics.

Ms. Norbury brings to Rose & Company an established institutional investor network, deep corporate access experience, and a highly relationship-driven approach to investor engagement.

"Having spent my career building relationships across both the corporate and institutional investor communities, I believe there is nothing comparable to Rose & Company's global platform, capital markets expertise, and highly focused approach to helping companies connect with the right investors," said Cathy Norbury. "The work I built through InterAxS is a natural fit with Rose & Company, and I am excited to join the team."

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Cathy to the team," said Simon Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Rose & Company. "Her extensive experience, entrepreneurial track record, and established investor relationships further strengthen our European platform at a time when companies increasingly require a more deliberate and strategic approach to investor engagement."

Prior to founding InterAxS, Ms. Norbury spent 20 years at Credit Suisse, where she led the EMEA Corporate Access team.

SOURCE ROSE & COMPANY HOLDINGS, LLC