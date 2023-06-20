Rose-Anne Tifre Named CRO of Latino Media Network

News provided by

Latino Media Network

20 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Latino Media Network (LMN) announced that Rose-Anne Tifre has been named Chief Revenue Officer for the rapidly growing multiplatform audio and digital media network. She joins founders Stephanie Valencia and Jessica Morales Rocketto and CEO Sylvia Banderas Coffinet, creating one of the largest Latina-owned and operated audio & media companies in the US Hispanic market today.

Tifre will oversee the commercial strategy for LMN and be responsible for positioning Latino Media Network as a leading multi-channel platform. She will focus on growing its revenue both locally and nationally and building and leading a high-performing sales team.

"We welcome Rosie to the LMN familia. As an esteemed and accomplished sales leader with audio and digital platforms, Rosie will be able to position Latino Media Network with advertisers who want to reach the fastest growing part of the US population," said Valencia and Rocketto.

"I am thrilled to work for a Latina owned media company aimed at informing, enriching and celebrating Latinos. Our stations can reach 1 in 3 Hispanics in the US and I am confident we can connect marketers to local and National Hispanic markets through the power of LMN's audio and digital platforms."

Tifre's career in advertising sales and marketing management experience spans more than 25 years. Over the course of her career she has overseen over $350 million in ad revenue and grown incremental revenue as a lead in both total market and multicultural sales in audio and digital channels such as streaming, podcasts and satellite. Additionally, her vertical sales experience spans several categories including auto (luxury and domestic), CPG, beauty, retail, healthcare, telcom, home, and entertainment.

Tifre was the recipient of the "Distinguished Publisher Award" by the NYC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She was also part of the leadership team recognized on ADWEEK/BRANDWEEK's Hot List for 2 consecutive years during her tenure at Selecciones. Tifre is a graduate of New York University and lived in Madrid, Spain to complete a B.A. degree in Journalism, Spanish and History.

Considered to be the largest radio deal of the last three years, Latino Media Network was formed to serve the country's surging Hispanic demographic through a media company that is built and led by Latinos. Despite representing nearly 20 percent of the population, Latinos continue to be grossly underrepresented in the media landscape, offering LMN the opportunity to fill a space that is in desperate need of culturally and linguistically diverse content.

About Latino Media Network

Latino Media Network is a media company serving the Latino community by helping us make sense of the world and their place in it. We will inspire, inform and celebrate Latinos through an audio focused multimedia network, owned and operated by members of our community. We will focus on content creation across a variety of culturally relevant subjects and help our community navigate the ocean of information that exists in our society. The network will create cultural pride by telling our stories, addressing our concerns and talking about opportunities for a better future.

Media Contact:
Sonia Diaz
[email protected]com

SOURCE Latino Media Network

