Rose Associates Takes Top Spot In Kingsley Excellence Awards For Second Consecutive Year

NYC-based Property Manager Ranks First in Nation in Resident Satisfaction for Companies Managing up to 30,000 Units

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Associates, Inc., the New York-based multifamily real estate manager and developer, has been recognized as a national leader in resident satisfaction by the Grace Hill Kingsley Index. With a portfolio of multifamily properties in New York City and the tristate area, Rose Associates manages a mix of 29,000 market-rate luxury, workforce and affordable housing.

Scott Marino, Executive Director of Multifamily at Rose Associates

"We are pleased to once again take top honors and be named the country's highest performing multifamily manager in Kingsley's Tier 2, which recognizes companies overseeing up to 30,000 units," said Scott Marino, Executive Director of Multifamily for Rose. "As Rose continues to expand beyond New York and the tristate area, it's important to see that we are maintaining our position as one of the nation's top management companies."

Kingsley's Excellence Awards recognize 100 multifamily rental management companies across three tiers: Tier 1 being companies with more than 30,000 units, Tier 2 being companies with 10,000 to 30,000 units, and Tier 3 being companies with 10,000 or fewer units.

To be featured in the Kingsley Excellence Award Top 100 or Elite 5, winners must exceed Grace Hill's Kingsley Index™ for overall satisfaction the prior year. The Kingsley Index is real estate's most comprehensive performance benchmarking database used to level-set, compare, and track property performance against industry standards.

Marino added: "Rose is wholly committed to resident satisfaction and we are also one of just two residential managers who have participated in the Kingsley rankings for 12 straight years. This achievement is a credit to our team of dedicated managers, and I thank Kingsley for recognizing their ongoing commitment to residents across our growing portfolio."

About Rose Associates, Inc.

Established in 1925, Rose Associates is a premier real estate firm specializing in multifamily rental properties in New York City and the tristate area. Focused on the development, acquisition and management of the highest quality assets, the firm is currently developing six properties in the New York City metropolitan area. Rose's management platform incorporates state-of-the-art services to maximize revenue and enhance asset value, ensuring that Rose properties consistently outperform the market. Under the leadership of CEO and President Amy Rose, the firm is a certified Women's Business Enterprise that is currently pursuing a diverse and aggressive growth strategy.

Press Contact: Shea Communications

Richard Shea (917) 584-3542

SOURCE Rose Associates, Inc.