Rose Capital and MM Technology Holdings Partner to Drive Expansion of Mary's Medicinals Products

"We could not be more pleased to continue to expand our family of brands' footprint with the support, expertise, and strategic partnership of Rose Capital," said Lynn Honderd, President and CEO of MM Tech. "Since inception, MM Tech has consistently been approached by numerous and varied financial parties looking to partner. However, Rose represented the first of its class; an investment firm that brings an expertise and skillset within the cannabis market beyond just financial resources."

MM Tech represents Rose Capital's most recent investment into the consumer packaged goods vertical of the legal cannabis sector, adding to its already existing portfolio of investments across best-in-class brands.

About MM Technology Holdings, LLC & Mary's Medicinals:

Mary's Medicinals is a Colorado based wellness company innovating at the intersection of engineering and horticulture with a focus on developing and manufacturing products that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, natural terpenes, and other plant nutrients for optimum patient care. When adult-use cannabis passed in Colorado in November 2012, Honderd and a team developed the concept of Mary's Medicinals the following month and officially launched in April 2013. After months of R&D, Mary's Medicinals, through its exclusive relationship with MM Technology Holdings, LLC, brought the first transdermal cannabis patch to market in Q4 2013. Mary's Medicinals products are available in Arizona, Colorado, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. More information: www.marysmedicinals.com.

About Rose Capital

Rose Capital is a strategic advisor and investment firm focused on the global medical and adult use legal cannabis sector. It is funded by a small consortium of partners looking to access the industry through a diversified long-term, value-focused cannabis fund. Rose Capital manages an ecosystem of best-in-class operating assets across the data & analytics & compliance, distribution & logistics, and the consumer products & contract manufacturing verticals of the US cannabis market, expanding globally. Please visit us at http://www.boldrosecapital.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rose-capital-and-mm-technology-holdings-partner-to-drive-expansion-of-marys-medicinals-products-300580164.html

SOURCE Mary’s Medicinals

Related Links

http://www.marysmedicinals.com

