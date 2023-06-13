Rose extracts market size to grow by USD 134.2 million at a CAGR of 6% by 2027, Driven by growing applications in the food and beverage industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rose extracts market size is set to grow by USD 134.2 million between 2023 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rose Extract Market 2023-2027

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Rose Extract Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Rose Oil



Rose Hip Fruit Extract



Rose Water

Application

Fragrance And Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals



Food And Beverages

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth in the rose oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. The petals of roses are used to extract rose oil. The two main species of roses that are used to produce rose oil are Rosa damascena and Rosa centifolia. The cultivation of Rosa Damascena is done in countries such as Turkey, Bulgaria, Syria, Pakistan, Russia, India, Uzbekistan, Iran, and China while the cultivation of Rosa centifolia in France, Morocco, and Egypt. Furthermore, the therapeutic properties of Rose oil are utilized in antispasmodic, antiviral, and antiseptic. Eczema and menstrual problems can be treated with the help of rose oil. It helps boost blood circulation in the body which acts as a tonic for the liver, heart, stomach, and uterus. The awareness about the health benefits of rose essential oil will drive the growth of the rose oil segment during the forecast period.

Rose Extract Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the rose extract market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Afriplex Pty Ltd., Alba Grups Ltd., Alteya Inc., Aromaaz International, Ecomaat Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd., Honeyberry International LLP, India Essential Oils, Kanha Nature Oils, Oshadhi Ltd., Sakha International, Thracian Oils Ltd., Vaibhav Perfumery, Wild Hibiscus Flower Co., Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Zahra Rosewater Co., and First Natural Brands Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Alba Grups Ltd. - The company offers rose extract which is an essential oil steam distilled from fresh roses using alcohol which is a clear pale yellow liquid.

The company offers rose extract which is an essential oil steam distilled from fresh roses using alcohol which is a clear pale yellow liquid. Aromaaz International - The company offers rose extract which can be used as a skincare regimen.

The company offers rose extract which can be used as a skincare regimen. Ecomaat Ltd. - The company offers rose extract which is extracted from the plant's raw material by steam and later

The company offers rose extract which is extracted from the plant's raw material by steam and later For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

The report also covers the following areas:

Rose extracts market – Market Dynamics

Key drivers - The growing applications in the food and beverage industry are the key drivers supporting the market's growth. Rose extract is a popular flavoring agent that may be used in a variety of desserts like sugar cookies, creme brulee, and more. Rose water is widely used in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines, particularly in sweet dishes. It adds a unique flavor to treats such as Turkish delight (loukoum) and gulab jamuns. It is a key ingredient in the popular yogurt-based drink lassi in India. In Iran, rose water is commonly added to cookies, tea, ice creams, and other sweets. In addition, Rose extracts are included in functional foods and drinks due to their potential health advantages; they contain natural antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that may improve skin health, digestion, and general well-being. Therefore, all these factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends - A growing preference for aromatherapy for stress relief is one of the key market trends contributing to market growth. Rose oil, which is used in aromatherapy, has relaxing properties that can benefit the body. It is known to help with the treatment of depression and anxiety. In recent years, there has been a strong focus on self-care and wellness, with consumers seeking natural and holistic approaches to stress management and mental health improvement. Aromatherapy with rose extracts fits in with these trends because it is a non-invasive and joyful technique to practice self-care and improve emotional well-being. The demand for premium health and wellness products is being driven by factors such as high per capita disposable income in developed economies and a growing health consciousness among individuals worldwide. This trend has led to an increased demand for natural stress relief solutions, creating a positive outlook for the global utilization of rose extracts during the forecast period.

Major Challenges - The availability of counterfeit products in the market is the major factor impeding market growth. The presence of numerous counterfeit products in the market poses a challenge for customers to distinguish them from authentic ones. This situation hinders the growth of the market. Counterfeit products often contain low-quality seed oils that closely resemble pure essential rose oil, and they are typically sold at similar price points as genuine products. The market is affected by the presence of unorganized vendors who sell counterfeit essential oils. This situation not only leads to financial losses for genuine vendors but also undermines their credibility. Moreover, the use of counterfeit rose oil, rose extract, or rose water can potentially cause skin infections or allergies. As a result, the availability of counterfeit products significantly restricts the growth of the rose extract market.

Rose Extract Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist rose extract market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the rose extract market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rose extract market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rose extract market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The maracuja oil market share is expected to increase to USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the maracuja oil market segmentation by application (medical and cosmetic and personal care) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The advantages of maracuja oil are notably driving the maracuja oil market growth.

The geranium oil market in India is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 2.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,119.69 thousand. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (aromatherapy, skincare, massage, and others), and type (conventional and organic). Increasing the use of aromatherapy at home is the key factor driving the geranium oil market in India's growth.

Rose Extract Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 134.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Afriplex Pty Ltd., Alba Grups Ltd., Alteya Inc., Aromaaz International, Ecomaat Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd., Honeyberry International LLP, India Essential Oils, Kanha Nature Oils, Oshadhi Ltd., Sakha International, Thracian Oils Ltd., Vaibhav Perfumery, Wild Hibiscus Flower Co., Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Zahra Rosewater Co., and First Natural Brands Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market Size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global rose extract market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global rose extract market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Rose oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Rose oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rose oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Rose oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rose oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rose hip fruit extract - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Rose hip fruit extract - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rose hip fruit extract - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Rose hip fruit extract - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Rose hip fruit extract - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Rose water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Rose water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Rose water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Rose water - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Rose water - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Fragrance and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Fragrance and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Fragrance and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Fragrance and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Fragrance and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Afriplex Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Afriplex Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Afriplex Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Afriplex Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Alba Grups Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Alba Grups Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Alba Grups Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Alba Grups Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Alteya Inc.

Exhibit 125: Alteya Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Alteya Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Alteya Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Aromaaz International

Exhibit 128: Aromaaz International - Overview



Exhibit 129: Aromaaz International - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Aromaaz International - Key offerings

12.7 Ecomaat Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Ecomaat Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Ecomaat Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Ecomaat Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Ernesto Ventos SA

Exhibit 134: Ernesto Ventos SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: Ernesto Ventos SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Ernesto Ventos SA - Key offerings

12.9 Firmenich SA

Exhibit 137: Firmenich SA - Overview



Exhibit 138: Firmenich SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Firmenich SA - Key offerings

12.10 First Natural Brands Ltd.

Exhibit 140: First Natural Brands Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: First Natural Brands Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: First Natural Brands Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Honeyberry International LLP

Exhibit 146: Honeyberry International LLP - Overview



Exhibit 147: Honeyberry International LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Honeyberry International LLP - Key offerings

12.13 India Essential Oils

Exhibit 149: India Essential Oils - Overview



Exhibit 150: India Essential Oils - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: India Essential Oils - Key offerings

12.14 Kanha Nature Oils

Exhibit 152: Kanha Nature Oils - Overview



Exhibit 153: Kanha Nature Oils - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Kanha Nature Oils - Key offerings

12.15 Thracian Oils Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Thracian Oils Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Thracian Oils Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Thracian Oils Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Wild Hibiscus Flower Co.

Exhibit 158: Wild Hibiscus Flower Co. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Wild Hibiscus Flower Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Wild Hibiscus Flower Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Young Living Essential Oils LC

Exhibit 161: Young Living Essential Oils LC - Overview



Exhibit 162: Young Living Essential Oils LC - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Young Living Essential Oils LC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio