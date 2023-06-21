Rose Financial Solutions redefines Finance as a Service and launches its next-generation platform, Easby®

News provided by

Rose Financial Solutions

21 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET

Rose Financial Solutions unveils the third generation of its financial services and technology solution at its 2nd Annual FaaS Conference.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Financial Solutions (ROSE), a Finance as a Service (FaaS) leader, is proud to announce the launch of its next-generation financial services and technology solution at its 2nd Annual FaaS Conference in June 2023. The cutting-edge solution marks a significant milestone in the FaaS industry by enabling organizations to future-proof their back offices throughout their lifecycles from start-up to exit.

"We are excited to demonstrate how our technology platform, Easby, can future-proof an organization's back office. A comprehensive system of engagement built on enterprise-grade, hyper-automation technology, Easby is designed to automate the vast majority of finance and accounting-related activities over the coming years," said Ted Rose, Founder, President, and CEO of ROSE. "By reducing complexity, Easby improves financial clarity and significantly reduces the disruptions clients experience due to their growth and the evolving technology landscape."

In addition to unveiling Easby, ROSE redefined the FaaS industry to include five pillars of finance transformation: people, process, technology, organization, and data. Digitization disruptions often hamper growth as a business or organization hits its complexity ceiling. Managing these disruptions requires that financial systems maintain harmony between people, processes, technology, organization, and data. To preserve unity, companies need to control the vast volume of activities through a comprehensive engagement system that integrates with its system of record.

"We are excited to introduce our game-changing solution that revolutionizes FaaS," said Rose. "We have combined our deep understanding of the industry with cutting-edge technology to develop a solution that empowers our customers to overcome challenges, achieve their goals, and be prepared for the future."

About ROSE®

ROSE is a Finance as a Service (FaaS) leader, supporting a company's back office by harmonizing People, Processes, Technology, Organization, and Data to empower our clients to become accomplished leaders. We achieve this by providing financial clarity and eliminating complexity through Easby®, a system of engagement built on enterprise-grade, hyper-automation technology that manages finance, accounting, and tax activities, converts data into information, and supports a team of experienced professionals to enhance a company's success by improving financial performance. Find out why the Future of FaaS is Easby at: www.rosefinancial.com.

SOURCE Rose Financial Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.