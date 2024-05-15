Rose Financial Solutions Sets Goal to Automate 85% of Finance and Accounting Activities by 2030

2024 Easby Finance-as-a-Service Conference will cover the deployment of up to 15 native AI skills in Easby during 2024, including generative AI.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Financial Solutions ("ROSE"), a Finance-as-a-Service (FaaS) leader, is the host sponsor of the annual Easby Finance-as-a-Service Conference on June 4, 2024. The theme of the one-day event is Data-Driven Decision Making and AI Enablement and is expected to draw 200+ business leaders, finance professionals, and experts from a wide range of industries.

"ROSE and our ten partner firms are bringing together a wide range of thought leadership, best practices, and new capabilities at the event," said Ted Rose, Founder, President, and CEO of ROSE. "Companies are all looking for ways to leverage AI, automation and data into a competitive advantage. Our expert speakers will pull together a clearer view of the future of finance, while providing practical guidance that can be implemented now."

"We are excited to demonstrate how companies can leverage up to 15 AI skills in practical, secure, and meaningful ways this year. We're on a path to automate 85% of finance and accounting activities by 2030 and the AI journey starts now," said Rose. "Easby is built on top of Appian, a market leading, enterprise-grade, AI-enabled, hyper-automation platform. We believe that Easby is positioned to help our clients benefit from the massive investment that continues to be made in Appian's platform."

ROSE recently launched the Easby website where the Easby platform is described as 'Your CFO Co-Pilot'. Easby is a System of Engagement that connects to a company's current accounting software which remains the System of Record.

About ROSE®

ROSE is a Finance-as-a-Service (FaaS) leader, supporting a company's back office by harmonizing People, Processes, Technology, Organization, and Data to empower its clients to succeed. ROSE finance, accounting, and tax professionals provide clients with financial clarity while reducing financial complexity with Easby®.

Easby is a system of engagement built on a market-leading, enterprise-grade, AI-enabled, hyper-automation platform that manages finance, accounting, and tax activities while securely converting data into insightful information and reducing financial complexity. Easby enhances a company's success by improving financial clarity while minimizing compliance related risks, including tax, DCAA/GovCon, Grant, SALT, and other regulatory compliance requirements. Find out why the Future of FaaS is Easby at: www.rosefinancial.com .

