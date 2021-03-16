Rose Garden Consulting Announces Expansion Across the United States

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Recognized as the #1 Sales Growth Company in America, Rose Garden Consulting - http://www.rosegardenconsulting.com - announced today that they have expanded their services to businesses across the country!

With headquarters based in Atlanta, but now with their expanded hirings and reach to regions such as California, Texas, New York and Florida, Rose Garden Consulting (RGC) takes an approach to consulting not seen by others in the industry. With an aggressive, unapologetic and forward thinking mindset, the team at RGC has been able to change the sales motions at companies to help each of them scale beyond their initial goals.

Founder and CEO Ali Mirza states, "For the last decade, we have devoted ourselves to helping companies and sales teams grow... a profession for which performance has been excused for 'trying hard'. Nowadays many executives can't stop themselves from lowering the bar and making excuses for the poor performances of their team, missed targets, and bad sales reps. While we announce this expansion, we still stand by our core values. We only take accounts from leaders that have no problem admitting that their teams are struggling to some degree. We want to work with those who employ and support making a change, rather than hiding and making excuses for poor performance and leadership, or those who sit idly by and don't possess the courage to do something about it. We take an active approach with our clients. We're not just advisors, we dive in, get our hands dirty and build it with those we align with."

With the announcement of this expansion, RGC will now open its doors and services to organizations across the nation who need help and expertise to thrive during these pandemic times.

"Now more than ever businesses across America need us. Through the application of 'Behavioral Economics' and our "brass tacks' attitude, our team will dive deep into a company's overall sales experience/plans during COVID-19 and beyond, and help to reveal blindspots, accelerate their pipeline, close deals, and ultimately scale revenue," adds RGC's Vice President Alex Kaye.

For further information: ZTPR - [email protected]

SOURCE Rose Garden Consulting