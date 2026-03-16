Rose-Hulman Launches New Undergraduate Major in Artificial Intelligence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, consistently ranked the No. 1 undergraduate engineering college in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report, has launched a new undergraduate major in Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI is rapidly transforming industries, scientific discoveries, and everyday life. As its impact grows, so does the need for professionals who are both technically skilled and thoughtful about how AI is used.

Universities across the country are expanding artificial intelligence programs as demand for AI talent continues to grow. Employers are seeking graduates who not only understand the technical foundations of AI but also can apply those tools responsibly across industries. Rose-Hulman's new major is designed to prepare students to meet that growing demand.

The new AI major reflects Rose-Hulman's commitment to preparing students for the future by offering an adaptable education that prepares them to lead in the rapidly evolving field of AI. The program includes hands-on projects, interdisciplinary learning, and courses taught by faculty with real-world experience.

"When industry expectations and student needs evolve so rapidly, our responsibility is to deliver education that adapts with them," said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. "We strive to create academic pathways that remain relevant, flexible and aligned with what the future demands."

The AI major is designed for students who want to obtain a deep understanding of the theory behind modern and classical AI and paves the way for them to be involved in the development of the next generation of AI systems, leveraging AI responsibly to develop solutions to complex real-world problems, and researching and developing guardrails to ensure safe systems. Rose-Hulman wants its students to cultivate the judgment and skill needed to innovate responsibly in an era defined by data and computation.

Like all Rose-Hulman programs, the AI major will give students the expertise to launch them into industry. The World Economic Forum's "Future of Jobs 2025" report projects that AI and data science alone are expected to create 11 million jobs. Students graduating with a major in AI can pursue a wide range of roles across industries that include tech, health care, finance, robotics, and gaming.

"Having AI as a primary major allows a student to identify themselves as a specialist in AI to prospective employers," said Department Head of Computer Science and Software Engineering and Professor Sriram Mohan, PhD. "With the surge in demand for employees skilled in AI, students will benefit in both the short-term as well as the long-term."

The AI major is offered through Rose-Hulman's Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering, which also offers a Computer Science major with pathways in software development and research, along with specializations in areas such as cybersecurity, software engineering, and data analytics.

To learn more about the new AI major, visit rhit.edu/AI.

SOURCE ROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY