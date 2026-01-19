ROSE Launches As a New Premium Podcast Network and Community Built for the Golden Age of Storytelling

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSE — a bold, colorful new podcast and community platform — officially launches today, founded by Dr. Carolyn Watson, therapist and entrepreneur; Beverly Watson, lawyer and former diplomat; Carlos Watson, media entrepreneur; and Kosmo Kalliarekos, private equity investor and former Harvard Business School Baker Scholar.

Drawing inspiration from cultural builders like Berry Gordy, who transformed rising artists into global icons at Motown, and Lorne Michaels, who turned unknown comedians into household names at Saturday Night Live, ROSE is designed not just to produce podcasts, but to build careers, communities, and enduring franchises.

"There is so much anxiety in the world today, and in many ways ROSE is the antidote to that. It is smart, colorful, and life-giving," said Kosmo Kalliarekos. "We are confident that people will fall in love with the ROSE Garden and everything this extraordinary team is building."

"We have gotten here through faith, family, and friendship, and we intend to build something enduring and meaningful together," said Dr. Carolyn Watson. "ROSE reflects a new beginning for our family and our community: new voices, new places, new spaces and ultimately a home for inspiration, joy, fun, and love."

"ROSE is not just something you watch — it's something you join," said Beverly Watson. "We want people to learn together, laugh together, and meet one another in real life and online. This is about belonging as much as it is about storytelling, and it represents a new chapter in the Watson family story – a true new beginning."

"I'm incredibly proud of what this team has created. ROSE is ambitious, joyful, and deeply human — and I can't wait to see how it grows," said Carlos Watson. "We are living in the Golden Age of Storytelling, a moment when more people now watch podcasts than traditional television, yet the world is flooded with individual hit shows rather than true platforms that curate, elevate, and scale talent the way HBO once did for television. ROSE is our answer to that: a home for bold, soulful voices and a new kind of storytelling community."

ROSE launches with three flagship video podcasts, streaming weekly on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Follow ROSE Media for network updates and new releases, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, X. Each show also has dedicated YouTube, social channels, and podcast feeds, linked below:

The Watsons: Stronger Together

A deeply personal, unfiltered family conversation featuring siblings Carolyn, Beverly, and Carlos Watson. Early episodes explore modern parenting, relationships, faith, identity, and whether America still feels like home, all delivered with candor, wit, and heart. Like other hit sibling‑driven podcasts such as the Kelce brothers' New Heights and Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson's acclaimed The Michelle Obama Podcast, The Watsons: Stronger Together brings audiences inside a family dynamic marked by humor, honesty, and generational perspective.

From Behind This Chair

Hosted by Anthony "Doc" Hamilton — former football player, author, and cultural voice — From Behind This Chair blends therapy, barbershop candor, and spiritual insight. Early episodes tackle homelessness, faith, masculinity, and even Peyronie's Disease with warmth, humor, and honesty.

CARLOS

A fearless long-form interview show hosted by Carlos Watson, featuring wide-ranging conversations with thinkers, provocateurs, and culture-shaping figures. Early CARLOS guests include:

Alan Dershowitz, one of the most influential lawyers of the modern era

Ann Coulter, political commentator and cultural provocateur

Chef Babette Davis, 75-year-old vegan fitness icon

John Kiriakou, former CIA officer and whistleblower

ROSE is launching with a slate of flagship shows and will introduce additional programming later this year, with a new class of creators joining annually. The platform will be supported by a diversified revenue model that includes membership contributions, ecommerce initiatives, and advertising.

About ROSE Media

ROSE Media is a premium, video‑first podcast company and creative community built for curious, courageous dreamers. It brings together soulful, fearless storytelling with opportunities for members to engage through live tapings, virtual events, early releases, and direct participation in shaping conversations. Learn more at www.themightyrose.com.

