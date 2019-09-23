Rose Lavelle named to FIFPRO Best 11

MILAN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Spirit midfielder Rose Lavelle was named to the FIFPRO Women's Best XI today in Milan at FIFA's "The Best" award ceremony at the Teatro Alla Scala.

Lavelle was honored for her play in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in which she scored three goals, including the game-sealing goal in the United States' final against the Netherlands. Lavelle appeared in 6 matches at the World Cup, playing a total of 427 minutes over the course of the tournament.

Lavelle has played in five games for the Spirit this season and has notched an assist. Additionally, she has four shots on target and a pass completion rate of 77 percent. Lavelle has been crucial in unlocking opposing defenses, as she has also made 8 key passes over her five games.

For the first time this year, FIFA and FIFPro recognized the world's outstanding 'team' in both the women's and men's game, with the FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 inaugurated this year. From 2015-2017, FIFPro organized its own Women's World11 award, with the same selection system.

The 55 names in the running to be selected in the FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 were announced earlier this September after thousands of professional female football players from all over the world voted for their outstanding player in each position.

Contact: Mason Cavalier, mcavalier@washspirit.com

SOURCE Washington Spirit

Related Links

www.washingtonspirit.com

