Rose Mary Jane, A Leading Women Empowered, Social Equity Cannabis Retailer Opens Its First East Coast Dispensary in Portland, ME

Rose Mary Jane is led by a devoted team of social equity owners, community leaders, justice-impacted advocates, and hospitality experts. The Rose Mary Jane Portland store is designed to create the best customer experience by providing an accessible retail format that normalizes the cannabis shopping experience. Customers will enjoy a community-centric gathering spot and a great place to explore, shop, work, relax, and enjoy. The store is open Monday through Sunday from 10am to 9:30pm, and is located in the wonderfully diverse environment of downtown Portland right in the Hadlock Field and the Maine Medical Center neighborhood.

"Rose Mary Jane is unapologetically fighting for freedom, women's empowerment and social equity for all in cannabis, standardizing the industry as a force for good," said Erik Murray, Founder of Rose Mary Jane. "Portland, Maine is the ideal destination to serve as our first East coast retail location in what we feel is the most diverse, equitable, and sustainable city on the Eastern seaboard. We look forward to working with the greater Portland community to breakdown the stereotypes and stigmas of our industry."

This Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11am, Rose Mary Jane will host its official grand opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony hosting the city's business and government leaders, as well as Portland's Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event will include the RMJ's principals, including Rose Mary Jane's founder Erik Murray, and Evelyn LaChapelle (featured in this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvC9Ho877zw) who runs Rose Mary Jane's community engagement work. Also, attendance will be Maine's Inside Out Director and Commissioner on the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations, Bruce King, and Maine State Representative, Grayson Lookner.

To celebrate this new Portland location, the first 350 Rose Mary Jane customers will receive 10% off their first purchase, plus a Rose Mary Jane gift bag with assorted treats. In addition, Rose Mary Jane Portland will donate an additional 10% from those 350 customers to Recovery Maine and their mission to improve the quality of life of those transitioning into the community through a variety of comprehensive substance abuse services (https://recoverymaine.com). In addition, Rose Mary Jane will support and partner with Maine Inside Out (https://www.maineinsideout.org).

For more information on Rose Mary Jane in Portland, ME call 207-805-1644 or visit in-person at 327 St. John Street in Portland. and is open Monday through Sunday from 10am to 9:30pm. For more information on Rose Mary Jane, please visit https://www.rosemaryjane.com. Find us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/rosemaryjaneco), or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/rosemaryjaneco/).

