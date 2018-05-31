Rose Nordbrock, Jeff Breskin, Pabla Barros and Jose Fuentes Join EPIC in Southern California

The practice group will be based in EPIC's Downtown Los Angeles office and report to Jim Gillette, President of EPIC's Pacific South Region.

Nordbrock, Breskin, Barros and Fuentes will be responsible for the design, placement and management of property/casualty and workers' compensation insurance programs, and providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients across a range of industries.

All join EPIC from the Los Angeles office of Crystal & Company (recently acquired by Alliant Insurance Services).

Nordbrock has over 30 years' experience in risk management and insurance, specializing in risk management solutions for high-risk clients. She began her insurance career as an insurance company underwriter before moving to the brokerage/consulting side of the business.

"We are excited to further expand and enhance EPIC's operations in the greater Los Angeles area with the additions or Rose, Jeff, Pabla and Jose," said Jim Gillette. "All are highly skilled experts respected in their field for building strong, positive relationships and providing exceptional service to their clients. We look forward to their important contributions as we continue to expand and strengthen our exceptional EPIC team in Southern California and across the country."

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients. Persons interested in pursuing employment opportunities at EPIC in Southern California should contact EPIC's Western Region Director of Human Resources Monte Hill at 415 356-3996 or monte.hill@epicbrokers.com.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

More information: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

