Rose Technology raises $5.5m seed round from Portage Ventures, BoxGroup and Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary's Sound Ventures

Rose is an integrated, mutually reinforcing data workspace, analytics engine, and marketplace platform. Built to provide information-obsessed organizations, researchers and analysts with the ability to find and organize disparate and ever-expanding amounts of source data, Rose also allows for transforming, sharing, and monetizing this vetted and quality-controlled data in one centralized solution. A key component of Rose is its unique "tree" structure, which provides pinpoint logic transparency for organizations and stakeholders, increasing collaboration across teams and reducing human error rates. The result is the creation of cleaned data and replicable analysis, which can be shared and used by any stakeholder in an organization's ecosystem.

Rose alleviates the significant and expensive conflicts between code and spreadsheets, while addressing the regulatory compliance requirements that force organizations to find pathways to data monetization. "We built Rose to solve a $100 billion problem: modernizing data processes," says Campbell. "Specifically, Rose helps eliminate the inefficiencies, opacity, and cost that impedes the performance of financial services companies, startups, and growth companies."

"Rose has created a remarkable solution to a problem that plagues the financial services industry: data management. The cost of finding that one critical piece of data, recording it and making it safely available to others is high in both human and financial capital. Multiply that by the millions of times this needs to be done in any given organization each day and you get a sense for the scale of the opportunity for Rose, and for Rose customers. We are excited to be supporting Alex and his team to bring their product to market and make life easier, cheaper and faster for the millions of researchers and analysts who will shave hours from mundane work which can instead be spent on driving revenue and growth," said Nick Hungerford, Venture Partner at Portage Ventures.

ABOUT ROSE TECHNOLOGY

Rose is a data workspace, analytics engine and marketplace platform that enables organizations to find, transform, share, buy and sell data, in one place. Rose is built at the intersection of technology and finance, backed and utilized by some of the world's most respected financial institutions.

Optimized for efficiency, Rose opens new collaboration and revenue opportunities, serving as the ultimate tool for data research and commerce. By eliminating source data fragmentation, Rose additionally helps reduce intellectual burnout and team churn by reducing friction between IT and data methodologies, while maintaining data integrity and regulatory compliance. To sign up or get more information, visit rose.ai.

ABOUT PORTAGE VENTURES

Portage Ventures is a global investor dedicated to supporting FinTech companies. The Portage team has deep entrepreneurial and industry experience and provides founders with privileged access to the firm's partners, in-house experts, and broader global ecosystem. Portage Ventures has a presence in Canada, the US, Europe and Asia. Portage is a part of multi-asset class alternative investment platform Sagard. To learn more, visit portagevc.com.

