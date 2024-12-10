Rose Villa partners with HealthyLifetime to offer independent aging program developed by the University of Michigan

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Villa Senior Living , a nonprofit, single-site continuing care retirement community (CCRC), announces its partnership with HealthyLifetime™, a research-based independent aging program developed by researchers from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

The eight-week HealthyLifetime program offers personalized one-on-one coaching to support a person's independent aging journey. The program is available exclusively to Committed Tier members of Rose Villa's Take Root program, its future resident program scheduled to launch in February 2025.

"Rose Villa is excited to serve as an early HealthyLifetime CCRC partner and actively support our committed future residents on their independent and healthy living journey," Rose Villa CEO Glen Lewis said. "A program that can increase years of independent living by at least three to five years aligns with our mission to help residents live full, engaging, and purposeful lives."

HealthyLifetime is a virtual, interactive, independent aging program designed to help individuals navigate the aging journey with confidence. Independent Aging Professionals, also called Nurse Coaches, work one-on-one with participants virtually to identify the unique constellation of issues affecting their independence and work with participants to create a personalized independence-strengthening action plan featuring short-term and long-term goals.

Additional HealthyLifetime outcomes include improved motivation and sense of accomplishment, better emotional and physical functioning, improved self-confidence, decreased stress and anxiety, improved overall health, and a higher quality of life.

Participants will complete 8 weeks of collaborative sessions with their Nurse Coaches that will include tools and methods to track progress and will offer access to health and community resources to support them every step of the way toward greater independence. Participants focus on what is important to them; learn how to identify the issues holding them back from reaching their goals; and find solutions for achieving their goals for a healthier, richer, and more independent life.

"We at HealthyLifetime are thrilled to have Rose Villa as one of our first CCRC partners. Their innovative leadership and approach to supporting people as they age is a perfect match to our vision and program for independent aging. This partnership with Rose Villa is a significant step forward to giving seniors the tools they need to maintain their independence as long as they can by using the HealthyLifetime approach," Dr. Kathleen Potempa, HealthyLifetime's Executive Director, said.

Take Root's Committed Tier members can access more amenities, activities, social opportunities, and dining options than traditional members. Capped at 32 members, the Committed Tier also elevates members to the top of the community's 400+ person waiting list – reducing an eight-to-10-year waitlist to one to three years – and gives them first-refusal rights on available apartment or cottage homes.

About Rose Villa Senior Living

Rose Villa is a leading independent nonprofit life plan community at 13505 SE River Road, Portland, Oregon. Visit www.rosevilla.org to learn more.

