Rose Villa Senior Living announces CEO transition plan

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Villa Senior Living 's board of directors today announced CEO Vassar T. Byrd's decision to explore new growth and development opportunities beyond Rose Villa, the nonprofit life plan community she has served for 17 years. Byrd's decision follows the completion of Rose Villa's 10-year master plan and campus redevelopment. A departure date has not been set and Byrd will continue serving as CEO while an executive search is underway.

"I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together at Rose Villa," said Byrd. "It is deeply meaningful to be involved with a community like this and make a difference. Vision and innovation are vital in the senior living field - and about the most rewarding focus a person can have. My goal is to continue making a difference and improving the lives of everyone connected with senior living."

The board is focused on finding a leader who will continue to guide Rose Villa in its mission of supporting older adults to live the life of their own choosing, within and beyond the community. According to Board President Glenn Rodriguez, MD, "Rose Villa has never been stronger. We are financially healthy, have a robust waiting list of future residents, and, in many areas, we're an employer of choice."

Byrd joined Rose Villa in 2006. In 2014, she spearheaded a comprehensive campus redevelopment that has earned recognition and industry accolades for its award-winning design, environmentally conscious construction and innovative approach to sustainable living. It includes two zero-energy neighborhoods and a grey water reclamation system, ROSIE (Recycled Organic Stuff is Everywhere), which is expected to save approximately 300,000 gallons of clean water annually.

"Vassar's vision to re-imagine Rose Villa is making a real difference in people's lives today, and will for generations to come," said Rodriguez. "And through our on-site preschool, Rosebud, we'll see the social impact and value of bridging generations.

"Rose Villa is proof that there is a better way to do senior living," Rodriguez continued. "We thank Vassar for her vision and leadership, and for inspiring others to think big and make changes to improve standards of care and community living."

About Rose Villa

Rose Villa, an independent nonprofit life plan community located at 13505 SE River Road, Portland, Oregon, consists of 262 independent living homes situated on a 22-acre campus that strategically take advantage of the green space and river views. The completion of a 10-year campus redevelopment program adds a Creative Arts Building; a wellness center with a gym, yoga fitness studio and saline pool, complete with a slide and lazy river; and two dining venues. Rosebud Preschool opened on campus in spring 2023. Rose Villa is recognized as one of Oregon's Healthiest Employers by the Portland Business Journal and is listed among the 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon and the Top 100 Best Green Workplaces by Oregon Business Magazine. Follow us on Facebook @rosevillaseniorliving. Visit www.rosevilla.org .

