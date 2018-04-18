Rose Walker Adds Transactional, Corporate Attorney Holly Clarke

Ms. Clarke has extensive experience in structuring international government contracts. She has served as in-house counsel at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., L-3 Communications Aerospace Systems and Caterpillar Inc., handling legal issues related to contract procurement, negotiation, performance, close-out, and disputes. At the state and federal levels, she has represented clients with contracts involving the U.S. Department of Defense, including the Army, Air Force and Navy, as well as NASA, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the General Services Administration (GSA).

Ms. Clarke has served as lead negotiator and lead counsel on numerous international transactions, with representative transactions, including a $120-plus million direct-commercial sale contract with the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence to develop certifiable unmanned aircraft systems for the UK, several VVIP aircraft interior contracts valued in excess of $500 million with multiple international customers, the direct commercial sale of services to the Republic of South Korea, the FMS sale of transport aircraft to the Royal Australian Air Force, and an avionics upgrade contract with the New Zealand Air Force.

"I am excited about the opportunities someone with my background has at a firm that is as established and respected as Rose Walker is in the Dallas legal community," says Ms. Clarke. "I look forward to being a part of the Dallas office for many years to come."

Ms. Clarke joined the firm April 9.

Rose Walker LLP is a national trial and business law firm, focusing on complex civil litigation and corporate legal matters. With offices in Texas and Colorado, the firm represents businesses and individuals, and its many major courtroom victories have helped Rose Walker earn a national reputation for excellence. More information about the firm is available at http://www.rosewalker.com.

