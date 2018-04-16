Rose Walker Wins Take-Nothing Verdict for Indiana Aviation Repair Business

Rose Walker trial lawyer Ben West presented evidence during the four-day trial showing that the plane's tail assembly had passed repeated inspections following repairs Airframe Components had performed in 2010 at the previous owner's request.

UK-based IAS Medical LTD purchased the plane in 2012 and filed the lawsuit in 2016 after an inspection prompted by a service bulletin found problems with tail section rivets. IAS Medical had sought $1.2 million in damages at trial.

"Professional reputation is priceless for any business, especially in the aviation industry where there is no room for error," Mr. West said. "It's gratifying to help a hard-working company and dedicated employer maintain its well-deserved professional reputation."

Airframe Components, owned by Williams Airmotive Inc. of Kendallville, Indiana, is a globally respected, FAA/EASA-approved Certified Repair Station. This was the first lawsuit filed against the family-owned business in its more than 40-year history.

The case is IAS Medical LTD v Williams Airmotive Inc. et al, Cause No. 57C01-1604-PL-008. Mr. West was assisted in trial by local counsel James Posey of Beers Mallers Backs & Salin LLP.

The April 12 verdict marks Rose Walker's third trial win of 2018, all of which involved family owned aviation industry businesses, said firm managing partner Bryan Rose.

"Our trial team handles every case with the assumption that we're going to trial," Mr. Rose said. "By fully understanding the complexities of our clients' business, we're able to be effective problem-solvers and position our cases for better results in trial or at the settlement table."

