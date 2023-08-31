Rose Water Market size to grow by USD 155.71 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing applications in the food and beverage industry to boost market growth. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rose water market is forecast to increase by USD 155.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.22%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Growing applications in the food and beverage industry, the Medicinal properties of rose water, and Growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics. Rose water is famous for its delicious aroma and taste and is widely used as a natural fragrance agent. Its versatility is evident in various food and beverage products, including cakes, pastries, chocolates, ice cream, teas, and alcoholic beverages. Moreover, growing interest in unique and novel flavors is driving the development of innovative food products incorporating rose water. Additionally, health-conscious consumers looking for healthier and natural alternatives also contributed to this growth. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rose Water Market

Rose Water Market - Vendor Scope

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A.G. Industries, Aadhunik Ayurveda Vitals, Alteya Inc., Biosash Business Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Eve Hansen, Givaudan SA, Iran Golab Co., Kannauj Attar, MEENA PERFUMERY, Nutraceutical Corp., Poppy Austin Ltd., Rose of Bulgaria, S A S Jean GAZIGNAIRE, SINGHAI FRAGRANCES, SVA Naturals, Tabib Daru Co., Taj Agro International, ZOFLA LIFE ENTERPRISES, and Azelis SA.

Rose Water Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver - The growing applications in the food and beverage industry is a key factor driving market growth.

Major trends - A growing preference for aromatherapy for stress relief is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - The availability of substitutes is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The widespread use of lilac as a culinary herb is one of the limited substitutes for rose water in the food and beverage industry. Similarly, lavender water is a popular alternative to rose water and is widely used in culinary applications. Alternatively, almond water can replace rose water in marzipan recipes. The presence of many substitutes forces market sellers to set competitive prices for their rose water products which reduces their profit margins. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Rose Water Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented based on application (fragrance and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages), distribution channel (direct sales channel and Indirect sales channel), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market share growth by the fragrance and cosmetics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers who are looking for chemical-free beauty and skin care products increasingly favor natural and organic products in the cosmetic industry. In addition, the pleasant scent of rose water makes it a popular ingredient in perfumery and fragrances. This is because the demand for natural and floral scents is increasing. The skin benefits of rose water, such as its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, also contribute to its popularity as a toner, cleanser, and moisturizer. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Rose Water Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rose water market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the rose water market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the rose water market across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rose water market vendors

Rose Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 155.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.0 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.G. Industries, Aadhunik Ayurveda Vitals, Alteya Inc., Biosash Business Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Eve Hansen, Givaudan SA, Iran Golab Co., Kannauj Attar, MEENA PERFUMERY, Nutraceutical Corp., Poppy Austin Ltd., Rose of Bulgaria, S A S Jean GAZIGNAIRE, SINGHAI FRAGRANCES, SVA Naturals, Tabib Daru Co., Taj Agro International, ZOFLA LIFE ENTERPRISES, and Azelis SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

