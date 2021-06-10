Rosé Water Teams Up with Kendra Scott to Celebrate National Rosé Day

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Rosé Day, Rosé Water has teamed up with Kendra Scott stores across the country to provide samples of its ever-popular sparkling Rosé.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, in select stores nationwide, Rosé Water will be on display and available for guests (21+) to enjoy in-store while shopping. Currently available in retail throughout the U.S., Rosé Water has quickly become a fan favorite among those seeking the infamous pink drink that's portable, low calorie and great for the active lifestyle.

More info: sipwinewater.com/rosewater

"We tend to celebrate Rosé every day here," said Rob Kuchar, founder of Rosé Water. "But when it comes to a nationally celebrated holiday, we wanted to go big! We're really excited to partner with Kendra Scott and thankful for the opportunity. They have an awesome team, with a great mission, and we're thrilled to be not only celebrating Rosé, but also what the Kendra Scott brand stands for and the incredible communities we've both built."

Rosé Water is a first-of-its-kind, wine-x-water hybrid. Comprised of a proprietary blend of grapes produced in Bordeaux, France, mixed masterfully with pure sparkling water, Rosé Water has just 69 calories, 0 sugar and absolutely nothing artificial.

Just last week, Rosé Water announced that the wine water family was not stopping with Rosé. The newest varietal in the wine water family - Wine Water Sauvignon Blanc has entered the marketplace, with a Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Water on its heels expected to arrive in early 2022.

To find learn more about Wine Water, including Rosé Water, or to find a retailer near you, visit sipwinewater.com.

About Rosé Water

Rosé Water (4.9% ABV) is a first-of-its-kind Rosé x sparkling water hybrid. Headquartered in Wilmington, NC, Rosé Water is a proprietary blend of dry Rosé produced in the heart of Bordeaux, France, mixed masterfully with pure sparkling water. Born out of a desire to have a light, refreshing beverage that was also clean and easily transportable for the active lifestyle, Rosé Water is arguably one of the most health-conscious offerings currently available in the alcohol beverage marketplace with just 69 calories, 0 sugar and nothing artificial. Available in 25+ states in over 1,500 retailers, Rosé Water is sold in six packs and individual cans at select major and independent retailers. For more information, visit sipwinewater.com/rosewater and on social @SipWineWater.

MEDIA CONTACT

Courtney Osgood

CKO PR

[email protected]

Related Images

ros-water-teams-up-with-kendra.jpg

Rosé Water Teams Up with Kendra Scott to Celebrate National Rosé Day

More info: sipwinewater.com/rosewater

SOURCE Rosé Water