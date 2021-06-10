Rosé Water Teams Up With Kendra Scott to Celebrate National Rosé Day
Jun 10, 2021, 09:05 ET
WILMINGTON, N.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Rosé Day, Rosé Water has teamed up with Kendra Scott stores across the country to provide samples of its ever-popular sparkling Rosé.
On Saturday, June 12, 2021, in select stores nationwide, Rosé Water will be on display and available for guests (21+) to enjoy in-store while shopping. Currently available in retail throughout the U.S., Rosé Water has quickly become a fan favorite among those seeking the infamous pink drink that's portable, low calorie and great for the active lifestyle.
"We tend to celebrate Rosé every day here," said Rob Kuchar, founder of Rosé Water. "But when it comes to a nationally celebrated holiday, we wanted to go big! We're really excited to partner with Kendra Scott and thankful for the opportunity. They have an awesome team, with a great mission, and we're thrilled to be not only celebrating Rosé, but also what the Kendra Scott brand stands for and the incredible communities we've both built."
Rosé Water is a first-of-its-kind, wine-x-water hybrid. Comprised of a proprietary blend of grapes produced in Bordeaux, France, mixed masterfully with pure sparkling water, Rosé Water has just 69 calories, 0 sugar and absolutely nothing artificial.
Just last week, Rosé Water announced that the wine water family was not stopping with Rosé. The newest varietal in the wine water family - Wine Water Sauvignon Blanc has entered the marketplace, with a Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Water on its heels expected to arrive in early 2022.
To find learn more about Wine Water, including Rosé Water, or to find a retailer near you, visit sipwinewater.com.
About Rosé Water
Rosé Water (4.9% ABV) is a first-of-its-kind Rosé x sparkling water hybrid. Headquartered in Wilmington, NC, Rosé Water is a proprietary blend of dry Rosé produced in the heart of Bordeaux, France, mixed masterfully with pure sparkling water. Born out of a desire to have a light, refreshing beverage that was also clean and easily transportable for the active lifestyle, Rosé Water is arguably one of the most health-conscious offerings currently available in the alcohol beverage marketplace with just 69 calories, 0 sugar and nothing artificial. Available in 25+ states in over 1,500 retailers, Rosé Water is sold in six packs and individual cans at select major and independent retailers. For more information, visit sipwinewater.com/rosewater and on social @SipWineWater.
MEDIA CONTACT
Courtney Osgood
CKO PR
[email protected]
