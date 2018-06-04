Roseann Bennett, Co-Founder of Center for Assessment and Treatment, Publishes Series of Articles for Mental Health Awareness Month

Bennett's articles which help raise awareness for the importance of mental health services can be found at: www.assessmentandtreatment.org

Bennett writes on behalf of the group she founded from her perspective as a licensed marriage and family therapist in New Jersey. She has provided mental health services to individuals and has experience in marital and family therapy, treatment planning, case management, and crisis management. The majority of Bennett's experience comes from working with adolescents and their loved ones all across New Jersey.

The idea for the Center relates to the idea to publish this series of articles – a need to help others. For Bennett, it was clear that, having worked in the community for several years, prompt outpatient mental health services that focused on helping low-income individuals were largely unavailable. Bennett wanted to change that, and she has now for over a decade.

This year, the focus has been on what we as individuals can do to be fit for our own futures – no matter where we happen to be on our own personal journeys to health and wellness. Ms. Bennett has written about that topic in relation to family therapy. One article, for example, is about the role of untreated depression, how it may play in divorce, and what that future looks like for the couple.

Embodying the values that are instilled in her as a marriage and family therapist, Roseann Bennett said that she "considers a holistic and systematic view on problems that she encounters." The Center for Assessment and Treatment is essentially a mirrored reflection of her own values. And so are her recent articles.

Center for Assessment and Treatment is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit mental health agency. It was established in 2009 by Roseann Bennett to help individuals live healthier more fulfilling lives. The center offers individual, couples, and families access to psychotherapy, medication evaluation and management, and psychological evaluation services. Center for Assessment and Treatment treats individuals across their lifespan using a variety of therapeutic modalities.

