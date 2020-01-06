Rosebud Woman Launches 9-Week Women's Wisdom Webinar Series With Top Women's Health Industry Experts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosebud Woman has opened registration for its long-awaited Women's Wisdom Webinar – a free 9-week series and interactive Q&A hosted by wellness speaker and consultant Lisa Betts-LaCroix on various topics in women's health. Each session will be live every Wednesday starting January 8th at 12:00pm PST on Zoom for the first 100 participants and recorded for all to listen into the conversation.

Industry experts will guide, engage, and inspire new understandings of women's anatomy, sexuality, sensuality, reproduction, gender, self-love, and more. The live series will kick off with Your Amazing Anatomy with the "Pleasure Instigator" and anatomy expert Lucia Pavone. This webinar will cover everything in women's intimate anatomy from Bartholin's Gland to the Vulva.

Additional topics include:

3000 Days Bleeding: Period Basics, New Knowledge, Normalizing the Conversation, Talking to Our Daughters

Reproductive Intent: The New Questions of Having a Baby- From When to How

Radical Self Love: No Shame, More Creativity and Power

Spacious Sensuality in a Mad World: Feeling More Joy in Everyday Life

Hot Grandmas and Beyond: Sensual and Sexual Lives in Older Women

The Age of Freedom: Preparing For and Thriving in Menopause

A Life that Crosses Genders: The Basics on Transgender, and Life on a Continuum of Gender & Sexuality

Sex Without Babies: Current Thinking Birth Control and a Woman's Overall Health

Real Talk on Post-Partum Sexuality and Personal Care

Vulva, Vagina and Vaginome – Everything You've Always Wanted to Know About Concerns and Treatments for Common Conditions

The series will be live at the following times (all times in PST):

Jan 8, 2020 12:00 PM

Jan 15, 2020 12:00 PM

Jan 22, 2020 12:00 PM

Jan 29, 2020 12:00 PM

Feb 5, 2020 12:00 PM

Feb 12, 2020 12:00 PM

Feb 19, 2020 12:00 PM

About Lisa Betts-LaCroix

Lisa Betts-LaCroix is a speaker, writer, podcaster, dance performer and outspoken advocate for empowered living, learning and aging. She's been featured in Wired Magazine, CBS News and has appeared as a featured performer, guest star or series regular in over 100 television, film, radio and news pieces. She's presented on stages at the International WomanSpeak Festival in Sedona, SXSWedu in Austin, Under 20 Summit in NYC, PG Retreat in Colorado Springs and specializes in combining dance performance with an inspirational message to inspire audiences to embrace their vitality and passion, and reclaim empowered living in later life. In spite of taking up dance at age 50 she is a World Champion Pro-Am American Rhythm Ballroom dancer.

About Rosebud Woman

Rosebud Woman offers reverent intimate skincare and wellness for all stages of a woman's life. The company upholds the highest standards for personal care with impeccable plant-derived ingredients and OBGYN-approved formulas for daily and specialty use, each made to address women's specific concerns. Rosebud Woman is a family-owned, California based company, with customers and retail partners in all 50 states.

