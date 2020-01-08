Rosebud Woman Unveils New Refresh Wipes For Daily, Intimate Care

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Rosebud Woman intimate skincare is launching an all-new, clean beauty-inspired Refresh Intimate & Body Cleansing Wipes, now available online and through retail partners including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Shen Beauty, The Detox Market, Well, Free People, Thrive, Take Care Apothecary and more.

The individually-wrapped Refresh Wipes feature OEKO-TEX® certified sustainable bamboo cloths with gentle but effective leave-on cleansers and toners in a base of aloe, purified water and witch hazel, along with tea tree, lavender and H202. The attractive packaging offers a discreet and portable option for woman on-the-go, and the wipes can be used for all parts of the body.

"We are happy to share our Refresh Wipes as another way to support sexual health and confidence through all cycles of a woman's life," says Rosebud Woman founder Christine Marie Mason. "The vulvar and vaginal skin is the most absorbent area on the human body, so we developed our OBGYN-approved Refresh Wipes with the highest-quality, safe ingredients in mind that maintain a healthy Ph balance."

Refresh wipes are the latest addition to Rosebud Woman's luxury curation of vulva and intimate skin care formulas including: Honor Everyday Balm , Arouse Stimulating Serum , Soothe Calming Cream . The collection integrates love for the intimate self into women's daily routines with the purest, plant-based ingredients available. Rosebud Woman was recently named a finalist for three awards at the Indie Beauty Expo in 2019: Best in Personal Intimate Care, Best in Sexual Wellness and Best in Branding.

In addition to the luxury skincare collection, Rosebud Woman also offers Christine's best-selling book, The Invitation: Daily Love for Your Intimate Self, to change the perception of a woman's intimate self in society through information, gratitude, empowerment and rituals that honor the feminine.

Rosebud Woman also supports organizations such as Mama Hope, La Casa de las Madres and One Heart Worldwide through Rosebud Woman's Reverence Fund. With every purchase made, Rosebud Woman makes a donation towards maternal health, domestic violence abatement and economic empowerment.

About Rosebud Woman

Rosebud Woman offers reverent intimate skincare and wellness for all stages of a woman's life. The company upholds the highest standards for personal care with impeccable plant-derived ingredients and OBGYN-approved formulas for daily and specialty use, each made to address women's specific concerns. Rosebud Woman is a family-owned, California based company, with customers and retail partners in all 50 states.

Media Contact

Lindsey Mee

lmee@blazepr.com

(310) 395-5050

SOURCE Rosebud Woman