ROSEGAL upgrade to reach younger consumers while concentrating on plus size market

ROSEGAL, known for plus-size-oriented strategy, has grown up to a big fashion e-tailer with 19 million registered users in 6 years. As consumer behaviour progresses, the expectation for ROSEGAL will depend on a more sophisticated model where practicality and values are both playing key roles.

New image with a new target

In order to catch up with ambition, ROSEGAL is upgrading its whole image in the front line by firstly turning the old-schooled hand writing logo into a much more modern one. It needs to not only fit the trendy taste, but also stay attractive to the original followers as well as reach more younger people.

"The style of the old logo, which used a vintage red, is not easy to build up a diversified audience. We chose magenta red to be our dominant hue to highlight the younger side of the brand, and the new font makes it simpler to match up the internet style," Designer said.

The new image, in an extent, represents that ROSEGAL takes consideration of the increasingly high demand for fashion in various occasions. Dominant in casual styles, ROSEGAL is including more sociable styles like outfit for business, sport and party.

Plus size enjoys plus experience

Although ROSEGAL now is targeting at a bigger market, it will not lessen any attention on plus size group. The operation team is expected to accelerate shopping experience improvement by putting more effort in fashion marketing, procurement, supplier management, after sale, etc. In May, ROSEGAL's design center in Guangzhou was officially set up. As a powerful support to ROSEGAL, the design center releases one collection every month.

Meanwhile, ROSEGAL is planning to build up a product ecology around plus size group by adding categories like cosmetic tools, wigs, accessories, household products, etc. "With a unique consideration for particular consumers, ROSEGAL can stand out in all size-friendly brands and win a higher degree of brand recognition," Operation Manager Samuel Wan said.

According to research from Coresight, the plus-size market is expected to grow to $24 billion in the U.S. by 2020, with an annual growth rate about twice that of the total clothing market. This is the defining time when ROSEGAL gets serious in the business.

About ROSEGAL

Established in 2013, ROSEGAL is devoted to serving plus size women and help them to pursue fashion. Now with over 19m registered users from 180 countries, ROSEGAL has become a popular online fashion destination around the globe. ROSEGAL advocates that everyone, no matter which size, deserves the right to pursue fashionable life and its vision is to become the top fashion destination for plus size consumers.

Website: www.rosegal.com

SOURCE ROSEGAL

Related Links

http://www.rosegal.com

