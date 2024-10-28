Rosegate Mortgage and Rice Park Capital Management Enter into Strategic Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosegate Mortgage, LLC ("Rosegate"), NMLS 2020757, a mortgage lender based in Charlotte, NC, announces it has entered into a partnership with Rice Park Capital Management LP ("Rice Park"), a Minneapolis-based, private investment firm.

In this partnership, Rosegate will be launching a direct-to-consumer origination platform, which will provide home financing opportunities for portions of the approximately $52 billion(1) portfolio of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") held by Rice Park's subsidiary, Nexus Nova LLC.

"We are excited to work with Rice Park and eager to grow alongside our new partner by providing home financing solutions and a wonderful experience for both pre-existing and new customers of Nexus Nova," said Bryce Bradley, Rosegate's President and CEO.

Craig Freel, Rice Park's President and Co-CIO said, "We're looking forward to cultivating this relationship as it gives Rice Park the ability to provide certain Nexus Nova customers with a range of options for new loans."

About Rosegate Mortgage:

Founded in 2020, Rosegate specializes in home financing solutions and serves customers with a white glove experience through its tech-forward approach and easy process, backed by a centralized team of mortgage loan professionals.

Learn more about Rosegate at www.rosegate.com.

About Rice Park Capital Management LP

Rice Park is a private investment firm managing capital of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Its investment focus is to deliver cycle-resistant returns by unlocking value in complex opportunities in the residential and commercial mortgage and real estate sectors.

Learn more about Rice Park at www.riceparkcapital.com.

Rosegate Mortgage LLC, NMLS #2020757

(1): Portfolio size as of September 30, 2024.

