Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston

Featuring a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, the Beacon Collection offers all of the luxuries, conveniences and style typically found in high-rise residential buildings across Boston Harbor, but with more spectacular views and more space, at a lower price point. Located at 50 Lewis Street, the luxury community is part of a 26-acre, master-planned development that's bringing 550 luxury residences and 70,000 square feet of retail space to East Boston's Jeffries Point.

"We're thrilled to unveil the Beacon Collection, and to welcome new residents to the neighborhood," said Michael J. DeMarco, chief executive officer of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. "Portside at East Pier is a key catalyst for the transformation of East Boston, especially this previously underutilized half-mile of shoreline, and the opening of Phase II marks a significant milestone in that process."

The Beacon Collection adds to the rich bevy of state-of-the-art amenity spaces included in Phase I of Portside at East Pier, which opened in 2014. Known as the Meridian Collection, Phase I features 181 residences and amenities such as a club room, a conference room, a children's playroom, and a fitness center. Doubling the number of amenities available to Portside at East Pier residents, the Beacon Collection features the following:

Indoor pool with harbor views and outdoor sun deck

Two-level roof deck with gas grills and fire pits, outdoor TV area, lounge chairs, and a bar area with spectacular views of Boston

Fitness centers with dedicated spin room and yoga studio, as well as Fitness on Demand

Indoor and outdoor dog parks with pet washing station

Dining room with adjoining catering kitchen, available for private events

Garage parking

Full-time concierge

Ranging in size from 476 to 1,489 square feet, every Beacon Collection residence features a washer and dryer, pendant lighting, hardwood-style flooring, Moen® bathroom fixtures, oversized windows, solar window shades, fully finished built-out closets, kitchens with Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances, glass backsplashes, two-toned cabinetry, white Caesarstone® countertops, and under-cabinet LED lighting. Select homes feature wine fridges in kitchens, oversized balconies with direct harbor or city views. Beacon is pet-friendly.

Reflecting Roseland's strategy of developing in select transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast, Portside at East Pier offers convenient access to several public transportation options. The property is just steps from the T at Maverick station, which provides easy transport to the center of Boston and to Logan International Airport. Additionally, residents enjoy convenient access to the multitude of local shops and restaurants in the immediate vicinity.

To schedule a tour of Portside at East Pier, visit goeastpier.com or call 617-561-9500. Images are available for download via this link.

About Roseland Residential Trust

Roseland Residential Trust is an owner, manager, and developer of luxury lifestyle-oriented multifamily and mixed-use properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. A subsidiary of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, one of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Roseland is the master developer for several nationally recognized mixed-use destinations, including Port Imperial, a $3-billion, 200-acre community on the Hudson River Waterfront in New Jersey.

A recognized leader in multifamily innovation, Roseland is known for creating locally inspired communities that enhance the beauty, economic vitality, and energy of their surrounding environs. Fully integrated and self-managed, the company comprises a team of professionals committed to enriching the quality of life in each of its communities.

For more information on Roseland Residential Trust and its communities, visit www.roselandres.com

