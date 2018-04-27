Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for The Metropolitan Lofts in Downtown Morristown

Developed by Roseland in partnership with Woodmont Properties, Metropolitan Lofts presents a rare opportunity to lease a spacious and stylish apartment in the heart of a neighborhood known for its shopping, dining and entertainment, and just a short walk from Morristown Station, which provides quick access to Manhattan via NJ Transit's Midtown Direct train.

"Metropolitan Lofts brings a new dynamic to one of New Jersey's most desirable downtowns," said Michael J. DeMarco, chief executive officer of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. "Few places in the New York Metropolitan Area compare to Morristown when it comes to offering a vibrant downtown with train access to New York City, and Metropolitan Lofts meets the area's strong demand for luxury living."

Located at 11 DeHart Street, Metropolitan Lofts offers a rich selection of amenity spaces, including a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength-training equipment, cardio machines, TRX, and SYNRGY360; a yoga room and spin studio featuring Fitness On Demand™; a golf simulator with lounge seating; wi-fi throughout all common areas; package lockers; convenient bike storage; and controlled-access entry.

Ranging in size from 679 to 1,203 square feet, every Metropolitan Lofts residence features high ceilings; kitchens with dark-espresso cabinetry, white-quartz countertops, glass backsplashes, garbage disposals, ENERGY STAR® stainless steel appliances and gas stoves; wood-style wide plank flooring; baths with Moen® fixtures, marble vanities, double sinks and porcelain tiling; expansive terraces; walk-in closets with solid shelving; laundry closets with porcelain tiling and full-sized, front-loading washers and dryers; LED lighting; custom closets; and oversized windows. Additionally, Metropolitan Lofts is pet-friendly.

To schedule a tour of Metropolitan Lofts, visit themetlofts.com or call 973-898-3823.

About Roseland Residential Trust

Roseland Residential Trust is an owner, manager, and developer of luxury lifestyle-oriented multifamily and mixed-use properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. A subsidiary of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, one of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Roseland is the master developer for several nationally recognized mixed-use destinations, including Port Imperial, a $3-billion, 200-acre community on the Hudson River Waterfront in New Jersey.

A recognized leader in multifamily innovation, Roseland is known for creating locally inspired communities that enhance the beauty, economic vitality, and energy of their surrounding environs. Fully integrated and self-managed, the company comprises a team of professionals committed to enriching the quality of life in each of its communities.

For more information on Roseland Residential Trust and its communities, visit www.roselandres.com

Contacts:





Deidre Crockett Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Senior Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 732-590-1528 dcrockett@mack-cali.com Ryan Smith Beckerman 201-465-8023 rsmith@beckermanpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roseland-kicks-off-leasing-for-the-metropolitan-lofts-in-downtown-morristown-300638292.html

SOURCE Roseland Residential Trust

Related Links

http://www.roselandres.com

