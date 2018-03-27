Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J.

"While the opening of Signature Place is a significant milestone in that it brings nearly 200 luxury homes to Morris Plains, it also marks the completion of a cornerstone initiative that was laid out when the new executive team started with Mack-Cali in 2015," said Andrew Marshall, President and Executive Vice President of Development at Roseland Residential Trust. "What was formerly an underperforming office asset has become the newest apartment community in an incredibly attractive market for high-end residential development, and its success will serve as a model for future property conversions."

Located in a park-like setting at 250 Johnson Road, Signature Place's homes feature contemporary kitchens with mosaic glass and stone backsplashes, Caesarstone® countertops, pendant lighting, stainless-steel Energy Star appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Additionally, all apartments boast high-end finishes, such as wood plank-style flooring, ceramic-tiled bathrooms with soaking tubs and Moen fixtures, and USB ports in the kitchens and bedrooms. Select apartments offer private balconies and terraces.

"Signature Place truly offers residents the best of both worlds," Marshall said. "The property itself is tucked away in a scenic enclave, but sits in easy reach of major thoroughfares, business headquarters, and the vibrant surrounding community. Furthermore, we've outfitted the building with an unmatched level of luxury features and amenities that appeal to all of today's renters, from young professionals to empty-nesters looking to downsize."

Signature Place provides residents with a roster of resort-style amenities that is unparalleled in today's residential market. The most noteworthy of these include a designer club room with a communal fireplace, lounges, billiards, and shuffleboard; two upscale conference rooms; an outdoor swimming pool with a hot tub; a golf simulator; fitness on demand; tennis courts; a state-of-the-art movie theater; an alfresco social venue with a fireplace and fire pit, TV, gas grills, dedicated dining areas; a walking trail, as well as a pet spa and outdoor dog run. Beyond its luxury amenities, the property offers conveniences like video door security and apartment alarms, package lockers, storage facilities and garages.

Ideally situated in the heart of Morris County, Signature Place offers proximity to the area's recreational, dining, and shopping destinations along Route 10. The location provides a number of convenient options for commuters, including indoor and outdoor parking, NJ TRANSIT's Morris Plains train station with hourly service to New York Penn Station, and direct access to Interstates 287 and 80.

Roseland Residential Trust

Roseland Residential Trust is an owner, manager, and developer of luxury lifestyle-oriented multifamily and mixed-use properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. A subsidiary of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, one of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Roseland is the master developer for several nationally recognized mixed-use destinations, including Port Imperial, a $3-billion, 200-acre community on the Hudson River Waterfront in New Jersey; Portside at East Pier in East Boston, where the company is redeveloping a half-mile of Boston Harbor into a luxury community; and Overlook Ridge, a 92-acre, master-planned community located north of Boston.

A recognized leader in multifamily innovation, Roseland is known for creating locally inspired communities that enhance the beauty, economic vitality, and energy of their surrounding environs. Fully integrated and self-managed, the company comprises a team of professionals committed to enriching the quality of life of each of its communities' residents.

For more information on Roseland Residential Trust and its communities, visit www.roselandres.com.

