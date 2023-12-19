Roselle Market to grow by USD 69.39 million from 2023 to 2028; The health benefits of roselle to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The roselle market is expected to grow by USD 69.39 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. The health benefits of roselle are notably driving the roselle market. However, factors such as the presence of substitute products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (powder and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Global Roselle Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Sales of roselle-derived products are stimulated by a growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous outlets. Moreover, a range of goods is made available under one roof to consumers at these outlets. Furthermore, consumers are also being provided with a large number of discount offers at these outlets for advertising purposes. Moreover, it is expected that more supermarkets are introducing supplement varieties such as roselle products into the market. In addition, the popularity of supermarkets and convenience stores is driven by their multiutility outlets, a large mix of goods, and extended hours of operation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness of the benefits of medicinal products and their therapeutic effects is one of the main factors driving growth in the roselle market in North America . Consequently, there has been a growing demand in this area for herbal extracts like roselle that can be used as nutritional supplements and cosmetic products. In addition, the number of obese people is rising, cardiovascular disease and other disorders brought on by a lack of essential nutrients, and the consumption of synthetic foods and beverages are becoming more common, and these factors are driving the use of roselle in food and beverage products in the countries like the US and Canada . Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The roselle market is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Apple Food Industries, Aromica, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, Buddha Teas, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd., Fraser and Neave Ltd., Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd., Pukka Herbs Ltd., Roselle Farms, Roselle India Ltd., Teacurry, Thai Organic Life, The Tao of Tea, and US Wellness LLC

Roselle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 69.39 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

