Roselle Market Will Record a CAGR of 7.49% With the Emergence of Apple Food Industries, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, and Buddha Teas as Dominant Players - Technavio

Sep 06, 2022, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Roselle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.49%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global roselle market as a part of the global agricultural products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the roselle market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The health benefits of roselle are expected to fuel the roselle market growth. In addition, the inclination toward herbal and natural products is one of the key roselle market trends propelling the market growth. However, the presence of substitute products will be one of the key factors challenging the roselle market growth.
Roselle Market Segmentation Highlights
- Product
- Powder: The roselle market share growth in the powder segment will be significant during the forecast period. Roselle powder has many health benefits as they have the property to lower the fatty substances in the blood by activating bile acid that acts to dissolve fatty substances. It is high in vitamin C and antioxidants. Furthermore, roselle powder is helpful against various diseases, such as inflammation and diabetes. It is the best natural ingredient for skin care because of its AHAs, which are beneficial in rejuvenating skin, and the antioxidant content helps reduce inflammation caused by acne or other skin problems. Such effective use of the roselle powder segment will propel the market growth during the forecast period.
- Liquid
- Geography
- North America: 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the roselle market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Rising consumer awareness of medicinal benefits and the therapeutic effect of roselle products will facilitate the roselle market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Roselle Market Vendor Analysis and Scope
The roselle market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing to compete in the market. This statistical study of the roselle market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The roselle market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Apple Food Industries: The company operates as a supplier and exporter of agricultural products such as dehydrated onion, garlic, dried vegetables, and spices. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Flower Tea Cut, and Organic Hibiscus Flower Powder.
- Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd: The company operates as a manufacturer, distributor, and exporter of food and beverage products such as virgin coconut oil, moringa tea, ginger tea, roselle tea, coconut cookies, coconut products, moringa products, and traditional snacks. The company offers roselle such as Mason Original Roselle Tea.
- Buddha Teas: The company offers packaged turmeric-based beverages that include organic turmeric ginger tea which provides anti-inflammatory properties along with its abundance of antioxidants. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Tea.
- Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.: The company operates as a producer, processor, and exporter of certified organic herbs and botanicals. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Roselle Flowers.
- Fernweh Agro
- Fraser and Neave Ltd.
- Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd.
- Roselle Farms
- Teacurry
- Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd.
- US Wellness LLC
The report also covers the following areas:
Roselle Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist roselle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the roselle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the roselle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of roselle market vendors
|
Roselle Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 57.87 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Apple Food Industries, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, Buddha Teas, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd., Fernweh Agro, Fraser and Neave Ltd., Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd., Roselle Farms, Teacurry, Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd., and US Wellness LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Apple Food Industries
- Exhibit 93: Apple Food Industries - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Apple Food Industries - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Apple Food Industries - Key offerings
- 10.4 Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd
- Exhibit 96: Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd - Key offerings
- 10.5 Buddha Teas
- Exhibit 99: Buddha Teas - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Buddha Teas - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Buddha Teas - Key offerings
- 10.6 Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 102: Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Fraser and Neave Ltd.
- Exhibit 105: Fraser and Neave Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Fraser and Neave Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Fraser and Neave Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Fraser and Neave Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 109: Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Roselle Farms
- Exhibit 112: Roselle Farms - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Roselle Farms - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Roselle Farms - Key offerings
- 10.10 Teacurry
- Exhibit 115: Teacurry - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Teacurry - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Teacurry - Key offerings
- 10.11 Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 US Wellness LLC
- Exhibit 121: US Wellness LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 122: US Wellness LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: US Wellness LLC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
