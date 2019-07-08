Roseman Law, APC Continues Expansion To San Diego County And Welcomes Senior Attorney, Stephen Kirkland, Esq.

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseman Law, APC, announces its continued growth and expansion in San Diego.

Stephen Kirkland, Esq.

With its expansion to San Diego County and opening of its office in Carlsbad, Roseman Law welcomes senior attorney Stephen Kirkland, Esq. Mr. Kirkland has over seventeen (17) years of legal experience in the common interest development field, including an expertise in assessment collection and general counsel. He assists clients with a wide-ranging area of legal matters, including compliance, governing document drafting, restating, interpretation and enforcement, board governance, dispute resolution, and construction defect claims.

He has been a featured speaker and presenter at numerous industry events and educational activities for Community Association Institute (CAI).

Mr. Kirkland has been a member of the California State Bar since 2001. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

In Stephen's spare time, he plays and closely follows Rugby, a passion coming from his young days growing up in his native New Zealand.

In addition to Stephen Kirkland, Esq., Roseman Law is proud to have Ida Clairmont join the San Diego team as Regional Marketing Manager. Ms. Clairmont will be providing marketing and customer service support to our client base in San Diego and the Inland Empire.

Prior to joining Roseman Law, Ida worked in the Real Estate and Mortgage industry for over 15 years. She received her Real Estate license in 2003 (which she currently holds along with her Certificate of Notary Public). She worked at a boutique Real Estate and Mortgage office as a realtor. Thereafter, for commercial banks as a Mortgage Loan Consultant and a Business Banker.

She was responsible for developing and marketing for new relationships, maintaining current relationships, coordinating trade shows and events, assisting clients, and managing a team to close loans.

Ida has volunteered with Project Mercury and Baja Challenge, a nonprofit organization in building homes and improving the lives of the most poor and needy families in the outlying neighborhoods in Tijuana. Ida is an avid runner and has run several half-marathons and placed in her category.

Roseman Law, APC is a recognized real estate and business law firm, specializing in the representation of common interest developments. With over (23) twenty-three of experience, Roseman Law prides itself on providing innovative and ethical legal representation to its clients in the areas of real estate, corporate/business, homeowner association, and construction law/defect litigation. Roseman Law services clients in both their transactional and litigation needs.

With over 20 years of experience in litigation, our firm has substantial trial experience, both in the court system (jury and judge trials) as well as alternative dispute resolution proceedings (arbitration/mediation).

Roseman Law, APC utilizes the latest technologies to best serve our clients, including webbased secure encrypted data for clients to access information, and new and innovative technologies to best serve our clients legal needs in the twenty-first century and to enhance management efficiency, responsiveness and communication.

The firm services Southern California, and has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Coachella Valley. Roseman Law is a member of CAI and CACM. For additional information, please contact our Business Development Department at (818) 380-6700 or www.Roseman.law

