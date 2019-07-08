Roseman Law, APC Welcomes Attorney, Karina Babikian, Esq. To Orange County Office

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseman Law, APC, is proud to announce the addition of attorney Karina E. Babikian, Esq.

Ms. Babikian received her undergraduate degree from La Serra University where she was on the Dean's list in recognition of her academic achievements. She earned her Juris Doctorate from Chapman University School of Law where she was a member of the Public Interest Law Foundation and received a Commitment to Service Award for Pro Bono Legal in Government Science.

Karina Babikian, Esq.

Prior to joining Roseman Law, Ms. Babikian worked at a boutique law firm practicing real estate and business law. She has gained experience in all areas of real estate law including transactional and litigation matters. She provided general counsel services for business and corporate clients as well as advising on transactional, regulatory and insurance matters. Ms. Babikian also has experience representing common interest developments throughout Southern California.

Commenting on Karina joining the firm was Roseman Law's Managing Partner Steven Roseman, "We are excited to welcome Karina to our firm and to our Orange County office."

Roseman Law, APC is a recognized real estate and business law firm, specializing in the representation of common interest developments. With over (23) twenty-three of experience, Roseman Law prides itself on providing innovative and ethical legal representation to its clients in the areas of real estate, corporate/business, homeowner association, and construction law/defect litigation. Roseman Law services clients in both their transactional and litigation needs.

With over 20 years of experience in litigation, our firm has substantial trial experience, both in the court system (jury and judge trials) as well as alternative dispute resolution proceedings (arbitration/mediation).

Roseman Law, APC utilizes the latest technologies to best serve our clients, including webbased secure encrypted data for clients to access information, and new and innovative technologies to best serve our clients legal needs in the twenty-first century and to enhance management efficiency, responsiveness and communication.

The firm services Southern California, and has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Coachella Valley. Roseman Law is a member of CAI and CACM. For additional information, please contact our Business Development Department at (818) 380-6700 or www.Roseman.law

