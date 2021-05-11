Roseman University of Health Sciences Promotes Economic Diversity In Bioscience Industries Through Two New Master's Degree Offerings

HENDERSON, Nev., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseman University of Health Sciences today announced the launch of its College of Graduate Studies, offering Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences (MSPS) and Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MBS) degrees at the University's Henderson, Nevada and South Jordan, Utah campuses. Applications to both programs are now being accepted for enrollment in September.

Established by Roseman University's Board of Trustees in November 2020 as the University's fifth college, the College of Graduate Studies' mission is to provide students with an individualized, interdisciplinary, and collaborative learning experience to foster curiosity and innovation that prepares them for an expanding range of career opportunities.

Roseman's new master's programs were created to address the needs of rapidly growing bioscience industries across the Intermountain West. Utah has seen the fastest growth in biopharmaceutical and medical device employment in the country with more than 1,000 life sciences companies, $10 billion in annual sales and employing nearly 35,000 employees, and a projected increase of nearly 1,000 positions in the coming years. Nevada's growth in the biotech sector has also been robust, with more than 900 bioscience companies attracting nearly $90 million in venture capital. Training qualified scientists to meet this growing demand is critical for continued economic development and diversification in the region.

Roseman's Vice President for Research and Dean of the College of Graduate Studies Jeffery Talbot, PhD says, the College of Graduate Studies and its initial program offerings were born through collaboration. "The College of Graduate Studies was created in collaboration with community industry partners in both the biomedical and nutraceutical industries in Nevada and Utah to offer students benefits that include access to faculty members from within the industry as well as opportunities for internships, mentoring, and networking," added Talbot.

Talbot noted that demand is high for graduates of research-focused master's programs as confirmed by industry partners. Joseph F. Nowoslawski, MD, CEO of JSK Therapeutics in Sandy, Utah contributed to the development of the College's programs. He said, "This is a great solution to helping build the biotech infrastructure in the region and an excellent tool for professionals who want a career in helping research startups blossom and create new breakthroughs. With this background, graduates will be in great demand in the biotech sector. I highly recommend this training."

John Laub, President of the Nevada Biotechnology & Health Science Consortium, echoed the growth of these industries. He said, "Covid helped raised the profile of biotechnology and the difference that it can make. More biotech companies have gone public in the last few years than ever before. The future is in medical sciences."

The College of Graduate Studies' Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences (MSPS) program is the first-of-its-kind program in Utah and Nevada that offers internships, mentoring, and networking through Roseman's industry partners, and is designed to prepare entry-level pharmaceutical scientists for work within the biotech, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries. The MSPS program also prepares graduates for doctoral studies and teaching within higher education.

Program Director Casey Sayre, PharmD, PhD, said "The MSPS program will take two years to complete, and offers coursework in regulatory affairs and organizational behavior in addition to the pharmaceutical sciences. Roseman's state-of-the-art facilities provide the backdrop for prime opportunities for research."

The Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MBS) program is a 10-month program designed to develop formal skills required in the analysis of biomedical literature and ethical questions that impact the healthcare and research professions.

The MBS program also serves as a stepping stone for students seeking advanced degrees in health sciences and research. "The MBS program builds students' knowledge in biomedical sciences to strengthen their academic credentials before applying to medical, dental, or other health sciences schools," said Program Director Kamran Awan, BDS, PhD. "Or, to build a foundation for earning a PhD and a career in research."

Graduates of the MBS program will be offered a guaranteed interview with Roseman's competitive Doctor of Dental Medicine and Doctor of Pharmacy programs.

Both College of Graduate Studies programs are offered in a "hyflex" modality that allows students to continue working while they complete coursework. This model, both hybrid and flexible, offers synchronous and online instruction with face-to-face learning at either Roseman's Henderson, Nevada or South Jordan, Utah campuses. Students decide which instruction model best suits their individual needs.

"Roseman's Six-Point Mastery Learning Model™ combined with the 'hyflex' modality and hands-on training provided, makes the MBS and MSPS programs distinctive," said Talbot. "Innovation and personalized learning will be hallmarks of our programs, suited to both the continuing student or working professional. Applied focus on regulatory affairs, organizational behavior and leadership, advanced principles in biomedical sciences, public health, data science and machine learning will provide graduates with a diverse knowledge base, intellectual maturity, and the skills to thrive in the biosciences industry regardless of what they do next."

According to Talbot, the programs offer additional value. " Students will be working alongside the accomplished scientists employed by Roseman's industry partners, such as doTERRA, LFB-USA, JSK Therapeutics, Charles River Labs, and ProCaps Laboratories."

Vance Farrow, healthcare industry specialist from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development underscored the value of Roseman's industry partnerships. He added, "From what we have all witnessed over the past year, the need for graduates from Roseman's master of science programs will only increase as industry research and development continues to reach further into the biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences to solve our world's critical health problems. Partnering with leading industry stakeholders is a brilliant way to prepare our students, while exposing them to potential employers and rewarding careers to further diversify our state's economy."

Information about the College of Graduate Studies and its master's degree programs can be found online at www.roseman.edu/graduate-studies.

About Roseman University of Health Sciences

