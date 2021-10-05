Rosemark Appoints Jason Cohen as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Cohen brings more than 23 years of leadership experience and marketing industry expertise to Rosemark. Most recently, he served as Google's Head of Professional Services, where he led enterprise marketing transformations for Global Clients & Agencies. Prior to Google, Mr. Cohen was a Senior Director of Digital Strategy at Sony Music Entertainment.

At Rosemark, Mr. Cohen's primary focus will be on acquisition integration—encompassing people, systems, technologies, platforms, and GTM plans into the Company's personalized marketing solution—to strengthen the business system and prepare each acquisition for accelerated growth and to deliver greater ROI for clients.

"I'm thrilled to be partnered with Jason. He has a track record of converting data-driven customer insights into material economic impact for the largest marketers in the world," said Chris Kuenne, the founder and CEO of Rosemark. "I have tremendous confidence that through his experience and business acumen, Jason will drive strategic initiatives for our Company as we seek to add to our stable of leading customer-marketing businesses."

"Rosemark's value proposition and Intellectual Property are at the center of the next chapter in customer marketing," added Mr. Cohen. "Rosemark's team has been driving true marketing innovation and redefining the way marketers should think about personalization for more than three decades. I'm thrilled to be joining Chris and his dynamic team at a time where Rosemark is well-poised for growth and am eager to contribute to its ongoing success."

The Rosemark platform will support the unique culture of each acquisition to enable its growth as an independent brand while creating cohesion across the platform through its intellectual property and operational expertise.

About Rosemark

Rosemark is an operating company focused on enhancing Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) by converting consumer insights into more personally relevant brand experiences. Rosemark leverages its Quantitative Persona Method™ and will acquire and help accelerate the growth of best-in-class service and technology companies through partnering with motivated entrepreneurs. This operating philosophy supports the unique culture of each acquisition to enable its growth as an independent brand. Prior to founding Rosemark, Kuenne founded, built, and scaled the global digital services and technology firm Rosetta—which was sold to the Publicis Groupe for $575 million.

For more information, please visit www.rosemark.com.

