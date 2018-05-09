Rosemary T. Berkery Joins the Board of Directors of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company

Ms. Berkery, a highly accomplished financial services executive, recently retired from UBS Financial Services, Inc., where she served as Vice Chairman of UBS Wealth Management Americas and Chairman/CEO of UBS Bank USA. Ms. Berkery has extensive experience and expertise in wealth management, banking, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities research and strategy/marketing.

"I am delighted that Rosemary has joined the Company's Board of Directors," said John Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America. "Her leadership, extensive experience in the financial services industry and philanthropic activities position her well to make meaningful contributions to the Board and to the long-term growth and success of the Company."

Prior to joining UBS, Ms. Berkery, had a 25-year career at Merrill Lynch & Co., where she held various leadership positions, including Vice Chair, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. In this role, she served as an advisor to Merrill Lynch's Board of Directors, Chairman and CEO, and Executive Management Team, and managed the firm's global legal and compliance departments, comprised of 950 professionals in 20 countries.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Berkery has been honored by Fortune as one of "5 Women to Watch"; by Crain's New York Business as one of the "Top 100 Professional Women in New York"; and by the YMCA as one of its "100 Top Women Achievers." She was also profiled by the Financial Times in an article entitled, "Rosemary Berkery: Wall Street's Woman of Influence."

Ms. Berkery earned a bachelor's degree in English from the College of Mount Saint Vincent and a J.D. from St. John's University School of Law. She serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Fluor Corporation, an NYSE-listed company. Among her philanthropic activities, she serves on the Board of Regents of Georgetown University, the Boards of Trustees of The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, Regis High School, The School of American Ballet and the College of Mount Saint Vincent.

Since 1945, Mutual of America has remained committed to offering plan sponsors, plan participants and individuals carefully selected, quality products and services at a competitive price and the personal attention they need to help build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com.

