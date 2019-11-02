ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Pareteum Corporation Investors of Important December 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - TEUM

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) from December 14, 2017 and October 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 23, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pareteum investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it was not true that Pareteum's purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum's unique products or exceptional service, or the Company's competent management; but, in fact, defendants had propped up Pareteum's results by manipulating Pareteum's accounting for revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) defendants had materially overstated Pareteum's profitability by failing to account properly for the Company's results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company's financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum's reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) it was not true that the Company's financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions, defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Pareteum was operating according to plan, or that Pareteum could achieve the guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1701.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

