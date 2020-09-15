ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Nikola Corporation - NKLA

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) resulting from allegations that Nikola may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 10, 2020, the investment analyst Hindenburg Research issued a report on the Company entitled "Nikola: How to Parlay An Ocean of Lies Into a Partnership With the Largest Auto OEM in America[.]" The Hindenburg report alleges that Nikola "is an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies . . ." The report also alleges, among other things, that Nikola claims to "design[] all key components in house, but they appear to simply be buying or licensing them from third-parties. . . . [W]e found that Nikola actually buys inverters from a company called Cascadia. In a video showing off its 'in-house' inverters, Nikola concealed the Cascadia label with a piece of masking tape." Hindenburg further asserts that Nikola has misled investors concerning its battery and hydrogen fuel cell claims, as well as its purported "multi-billion-dollar order book," which Hindenburg asserts is "filled with fluff."

On this news, shares of Nikola fell $10.24, or 24%, over the next two trading days, to close at $32.13 per share on September 11, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Nikola's investors. If you purchased shares of Nikola, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1943.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Related Links

www.rosenlegal.com

